TEAM NEWS

Summer signing Mark Flekken is set to make his Brentford debut, with last season's first-choice goalkeeper David Raya close to joining Arsenal.

Defender Nathan Collins, who signed from Wolves for a club-record fee, may also play his first game for the Bees.

Bryan Mbeumo is fit despite being withdrawn in the first half of last weekend's friendly against Lille.

Frank Onyeka was also taken off in that game and will be monitored, while Ivan Toney remains banned until 2024.

With Harry Kane nearing a move to Bayern Munich, Tottenham may hand Richarlison a starting role at the Gtech Community Stadium.

James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario await their debuts but Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford have won two of their 10 league games against Tottenham (D4, L4), including a 3-1 away victory when the sides met in May.

The Bees' last home win against Spurs was a 2-0 victory in the second tier on 20 March 1948.

Brentford

They were beaten in just two of their 19 Premier league home matches in 2022-23 (W10, D7), losing 3-0 to Arsenal and 2-1 versus Newcastle.

Brentford have won their opening league fixture in two of the past 11 seasons (D5, L4).

However, they have not lost their first match in a top-flight campaign since 1937, when they began with a 2-0 defeat at Bolton.

Thomas Frank's team won five of their final six Premier League games in 2022-23, including each of the last three.

They have not won four consecutive top-flight matches since 1939 (a run of five victories).

The Bees are unbeaten in nine Premier League London derbies (W5, D4), winning each of the last four.

Brentford have lost 64% of the Premier League matches which David Raya has missed (nine of 14), compared to 29% of those in which he has featured (18 of 62).

Tottenham Hotspur