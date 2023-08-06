Close menu
Women's World Cup - Round of 16
EnglandEngland08:30NigeriaNigeria
Venue: Brisbane Stadium, Australia

England v Nigeria

Line-ups

England

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Earps
  • 16Carter
  • 6Bright
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Bronze
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 9Daly
  • 7James
  • 23Russo
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Charles
  • 10Toone
  • 12Nobbs
  • 13Hampton
  • 14Wubben-Moy
  • 15Morgan
  • 17Coombs
  • 18Kelly
  • 19England
  • 20Zelem
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Robinson

Nigeria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Nnadozie
  • 22Alozie
  • 3Ohale
  • 14Demehin
  • 2Plumptre
  • 10Ucheibe
  • 18Ayinde
  • 15Ajibade
  • 7Payne
  • 6Onumonu
  • 12Kanu

Substitutes

  • 1Oluehi
  • 4Ogbonna
  • 5Ebi
  • 8Oshoala
  • 9Oparanozie
  • 11Monday
  • 17Ordega
  • 19Echegini
  • 20Imuran
  • 21Okoronkwo
  • 23Balogun
Referee:
Melissa Borjas

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108447
2Jamaica31201015
3Brazil31115234
4Panama3003311-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33009189
2South Africa31116604
3Italy310238-53
4Argentina301225-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia32014226
2Morocco320126-46
3Germany31118354
4South Korea301214-31
View full Women's World Cup tables

