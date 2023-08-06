Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Christos Tzolis scored his first goal for Norwich in a 3-1 win over Birmingham City in February

Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis has joined German club Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan.

The Greek international joined the Canaries from PAOK Salonika in the summer of 2020 for £8.8m.

He has only started six league games since his arrival at Carrow Road and spent the first half of last season on loan with FC Twente in Dutch football.

Dusseldorf are in German football's second tier and have begun the new season with four points from two games.

"My goal is to play as many games as possible and to help the team with my skills," Tzolis told the club website.

"I felt the trust of those responsible from the beginning of the talks and I hope that we will all have a successful time together."

