Nathan Tjoe-A-On made his Eredivisie debut for Excelsior in August 2022 and has made 29 senior appearances for the Dutch side

Swansea City have submitted a bid for Excelsior left-back Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

Boss Michael Duff wants to strengthen on the left following Ryan Manning's move to Southampton in the summer.

Josh Key operated at left wing-back on Saturday as Swansea drew 1-1 with Birmingham City on the opening day of the Championship season.

Having already brought in six new recruits, Duff's priority is now understood to be adding a left wing-back and a central defender.

Speaking after his side's draw with Birmingham, Swansea head coach Duff said: "That's the thing we don't have at the minute.

"Josh Key got into some really good areas, I thought he was fantastic, his attitude and application was top drawer.

"But he's a right-footed player and the goal probably tells you why we need some lefties in the building."

Tjoe-A-On has entered the final year of his contract with Eredivisie outfit Excelsior.

The 21-year-old made 29 league appearances for the Dutch club last season, scoring one goal.

Norwich City's left-back Sam McCallum has also attracted interest from Swansea this summer.

The Swans are also exploring the option of adding a midfielder to their ranks.

They are poised to lose Olivier Ntcham to Turkish side Samsunspor after the Cameroon international requested not to be involved in his side's clash with Birmingham.

Carl Rushworth, Key, Harrison Ashby and goal scorer Jerry Yates all made their debuts against the Blues, while fellow summer captures Josh Ginnelly and Mykola Kuharevich were unused substitutes.