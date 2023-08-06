Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane headed home James Maddison's cross for his second goal against Shakhtar

Harry Kane scored four goals as Tottenham Hotspur beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 in their final pre-season friendly before the start of the Premier League.

Kane's future at Spurs remains the subject of intense scrutiny with a year left on his contract and Bayern Munich stepping up their interest in him.

But he was given the captain's armband against the Ukrainian champions.

And the 30-year-old put on a typically clinical display to remind Spurs what they will be missing should he leave.

The match was new boss Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge in front of his own supporters at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs' two previous friendlies having taken place during a tour of Asia.

And it will have left the Australian keener than ever to retain the services of Kane, who produced a virtuoso performance in what Spurs fans will hope was not a farewell with a flourish.

The striker has featured in all three Spurs friendlies this summer and played more than 80 minutes on Sunday, coming off just after his fourth goal and prompting loud 'we want you to stay' chants from supporters.

He opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a foul on James Maddison who - after Shakhtar levelled - set up Kane's second with a pinpoint cross that the England skipper headed in from close range.

The link-up between the international team-mates promises much, should Kane stay, but his hat-trick strike came from a more familiar source as he tucked away Dejan Kulusevski's defence-splitting ball.

He tapped home his fourth after Dmytro Riznyk parried Manor Solomon's shot. Kane's replacement Dane Scarlett added a fifth with an emphatic strike in stoppage time of the charity match to raise funds for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Tottenham open their Premier League campaign at Brentford on 13 August.