Nathaniel MG Cup: Cian Ashford scores four as Cardiff U21s win at Haverfordwest
Cian Ashford scored four goals as Cardiff City's Under-21 side beat Haverfordwest County 4-0 to reach the third round of the Nathaniel MG Cup.
County's side was much changed from the one which had lost to B36 Torshavn in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.
Manager Tony Pennock had questioned the scheduling of the cup tie after a gruelling month for his side in Europe.
Pennock had said he would be forced to play his under-19s side.
Six players were handed their competitive first-team debuts against Cardiff's youngsters at Bridge Meadow in a second-round tie.
Ashford's brace gave Cardiff's Bluebirds a 2-0 lead inside the opening 26 minutes.
The Cardiff forward completed his hat-trick early in the second half before adding a fourth on 65 minutes.
Second Round
Friday
Southern Section
Briton Ferry Llanwsawel 3-1 Llantwit Major
Llanelli Town 1-4 Pontypridd United
Penybont 1-1 Afan Lido (Afan Lido won 5-4 on penalties)
Northern Section
Prestatyn Town 1-1 Flint Town United (Prestatyn Town won 4-1 on penalties)
Ruthin Town 0-4 Bala Town
Caernarfon Town 2-2 Porthmadog (Porthmadog won 4-2 on penalties)
Saturday
Southern Section
Barry Town United 1-2 Aberystwyth Town
Swansea City U21s 3-1 Caerau Ely
Taffs Well 0-3 Cardiff Met
Trefelin 2-2 Ammanford (Ammanford won 4-2 on penalties)
Northern Section
Bangor 1876 0-3 Gresford Athletic
Buckley Town 3-0 Denbigh Town
Colwyn Bay 5-0 Airbus UK Broughton
The New Saints 2-1 Connah's Quay Nomads
Newtown 1-1 Guilsfield (Guilsfield won 4-3 on penalties)
Sunday
Southern Section
Haverfordwest County 0-4 Cardiff City U21s