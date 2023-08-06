Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff City Under-21s beat Cambrian & Clydach on penalties in the previous round

Cian Ashford scored four goals as Cardiff City's Under-21 side beat Haverfordwest County 4-0 to reach the third round of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

County's side was much changed from the one which had lost to B36 Torshavn in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.

Manager Tony Pennock had questioned the scheduling of the cup tie after a gruelling month for his side in Europe.

Pennock had said he would be forced to play his under-19s side.

Six players were handed their competitive first-team debuts against Cardiff's youngsters at Bridge Meadow in a second-round tie.

Ashford's brace gave Cardiff's Bluebirds a 2-0 lead inside the opening 26 minutes.

The Cardiff forward completed his hat-trick early in the second half before adding a fourth on 65 minutes.

Second Round

Friday

Southern Section

Briton Ferry Llanwsawel 3-1 Llantwit Major

Llanelli Town 1-4 Pontypridd United

Penybont 1-1 Afan Lido (Afan Lido won 5-4 on penalties)

Northern Section

Prestatyn Town 1-1 Flint Town United (Prestatyn Town won 4-1 on penalties)

Ruthin Town 0-4 Bala Town

Caernarfon Town 2-2 Porthmadog (Porthmadog won 4-2 on penalties)

Saturday

Southern Section

Barry Town United 1-2 Aberystwyth Town

Swansea City U21s 3-1 Caerau Ely

Taffs Well 0-3 Cardiff Met

Trefelin 2-2 Ammanford (Ammanford won 4-2 on penalties)

Northern Section

Bangor 1876 0-3 Gresford Athletic

Buckley Town 3-0 Denbigh Town

Colwyn Bay 5-0 Airbus UK Broughton

The New Saints 2-1 Connah's Quay Nomads

Newtown 1-1 Guilsfield (Guilsfield won 4-3 on penalties)

