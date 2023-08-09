Jaheim Headley: Huddersfield Town condemn racist abuse aimed at player on social media
Huddersfield Town have said full-back Jaheim Headley has been racially abused on social media.
The 21-year-old was sent off in Tuesday's EFL Cup defeat by Middlesbrough.
Town said they are "investigating the posts alongside the social media platforms in question and police".
"Racism and discrimination of all forms have no place at Huddersfield Town, in football or society as a whole," the club added in a statement.