Huddersfield defender Jaheim Headley (right) was sent off just 13 minutes into the EFL Cup defeat by Middlesbrough on Tuesday for a professional foul

Huddersfield Town have said full-back Jaheim Headley has been racially abused on social media.

The 21-year-old was sent off in Tuesday's EFL Cup defeat by Middlesbrough.

Town said they are "investigating the posts alongside the social media platforms in question and police".