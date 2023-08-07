Last updated on .From the section Football

Scotland midfielder John McGinn could return to Easter Road with Aston Villa

Aston Villa and Hibernian have been drawn together in the Europa Conference League play-off round should the Edinburgh side defeat Luzern.

Heart of Midlothian will face Hajduk Split of Croatia or PAOK of Greece should they beat Rosenborg in the third qualifying round.

Derry City will face Viktoria Plzen of Czech Republic or Gzira United of Malta if they progress past Tobol Kostanay.

Villa will be away for the first leg due to be played on 24 August.

Hearts and Derry will start at home should they reach the play-off round, with the return legs due to be played a week later.

While it will be Villa's first European tie this season, Hibs have already beaten Inter Club d'Escaldes, recovering from a shock 2-1 loss in Andorra by thrashing the part-timers 6-1 on Thursday.

Hearts are also starting their journey in Europe as clubs look to emulate last year's winners, West Ham United, with the final being played this season in Athens.

