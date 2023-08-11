Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, who has been nursing a back problem, is not yet fit to feature.

Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson are also sidelined.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Mason Mount await their first appearances after joining from Inter Milan and Chelsea respectively.

New Wolves boss Gary O'Neil could hand a second debut to Matt Doherty, who has rejoined the club from Atletico Madrid.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United's only defeat in their past 12 home league games against Wolves (W8, D3) was a 1-0 loss in January 2022, when Joao Moutinho scored the winner.

Wolves have lost five of the last six league meetings.

Manchester United

The Reds have won their opening Premier League match on 20 occasions but have started with a defeat in two of the previous three seasons.

They lost to Brighton on the opening weekend last August but are unbeaten in their subsequent 18 Premier League home fixtures (W15, D3), conceding just eight goals in this run.

United are undefeated in 29 home matches in all competitions (W25, D4) since losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on 8 September 2022.

Erik ten Hag's side have won their past six top-flight matches at Old Trafford. It is six years since they had better run at home, winning eight straight league games between May and November 2017.

United conceded 10 Premier League home goals last season, fewer than any other side.

Marcus Rashford scored 20 goals in 30 games at Old Trafford in all competitions last term - only Erling Haaland, with 35, netted more at home for a Premier League club in 2022-23.

Wolverhampton Wanderers