Close menu

Lionel Messi: World Cup winner hits brace as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup quarter-finals

Last updated on .From the section United States Major League Soccercomments34

A group of Inter Miami players celebrate
Inter Miami have won all four games since Lionel Messi made his debut

Lionel Messi's stunning brace helped Inter Miami seal a dramatic victory against FC Dallas to reach the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup on Sunday.

FC Dallas led 4-2 with 10 minutes left but two late goals took the game to a penalty shootout.

Miami won the shootout 5-3 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

"Being 4-2 down in the 80th minute and then coming back, we are very happy with the result," Miami manager Gerardo Martino said.

"But the fact that we have gone through shouldn't let us lose sight of the things that we have to improve."

Miami were winless in 11 before Messi's arrival but have now won four in a row.

The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain forward opened the scoring after six minutes, sweeping a curling shot inside the near post from outside the penalty area, but Dallas were 3-1 ahead with just over an hour played.

Midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi reduced the deficit for Miami but a Robert Taylor own goal restored Dallas' two-goal cushion.

Miami were given hope in the 80th minute when Marco Farfan headed a Messi cross into his own net, before the 36-year-old World Cup winner curled home a stunning free-kick to level the tie five minutes later, taking his tally to seven goals in four appearances.

Messi set Miami on their way in the penalty shootout with former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets also keeping his cool from 12 yards as Paxton Pomykal's miss for Dallas proved costly.

Inter Miami are the first club to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup, which debuted in 2019 and involves teams from the United States and Mexico competing in a knockout format.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 08:00

    BBC.....couldn't care less

  • Comment posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 07:59

    He's making those MLS defenders look like Rapinoes team mates. He's supposed to be making the league attractive not the other way around. Huge L for the MLS

    • Reply posted by Mannie Power, today at 08:03

      Mannie Power replied:
      If it’s not attractive - why did you watch the match? Huge L for you I think.

  • Comment posted by TheBear, today at 07:55

    Id be more impressed if he had gone home and added a few quid to the coffers of the Argentine club who gave him his chance but fair enough. If he's happy to have a major role in the Mickey Mouse league thats up to him. Whether this is relevant to a British public broadcaster or it's licence paying public is another matter.

    • Reply posted by fm2023, today at 07:59

      fm2023 replied:
      I agree

  • Comment posted by Pondhopper, today at 07:53

    Inter Miami have unearthed a gem of a player ... 🤪
    Now if only they can hold on to him before he's lured away by the Oil Money League 😏💰💰💰💰💰

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 07:52

    I think that Messi fella has a lot of potential. If he's lucky he might get scouted for one of the bigger leagues.

  • Comment posted by Kapil_Dev_Ka_Full_Toss, today at 07:49

    The man seems to be enjoying his retirement!

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 07:48

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Mannie Power, today at 07:59

      Mannie Power replied:
      Because it’s Lionel Messi. You may have heard of him. And because real sports fans would like to see football develop in the USA which and he is contributing towards massively. Maybe that worries you.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 07:46

    Messi has found a new lease of life in a league that is more of his level and can make him play like it is 2013 again.
    His opponents are probably too in awe of him to even defend against him properly.

  • Comment posted by critic of the critics, today at 07:39

    I reckon he is having fun and isn’t that what it is all about?

  • Comment posted by StanislavPetrov, today at 07:39

    Ronaldo gets very little mention in this section - averaging a goal a game in Saudi Arabia. Messi is a winner, we know!

    • Reply posted by fm2023, today at 08:02

      fm2023 replied:
      It's a match report for a game in America

  • Comment posted by foplou, today at 07:38

    Certainly enjoying his penultimate football years in a Sunday league and if it wasn't for the BBC's odd obsession i'd never have known.

    • Reply posted by fm2023, today at 08:02

      fm2023 replied:
      They're obsessed with Ronaldo. Odd bunch

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 07:36

    I don't know about others, but I am personally loving watching Messi enjoy playing his football without any pressure, and showing off all his unmatched ability despite the weaker level of opponent.

    There will come a time soon when we do not get to see him play again, so I hope all the naysayers appreciate generational football greatness whilst they still have the opportunity

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 07:35

    Well done Messi. He has found his comfort level in retirement and the MLS suits him just fine. It's sort of Sunday league standard with big names all well past their best. It ill surely make Beckham happy as he can now mix with the glitterati .

  • Comment posted by fastdoc1, today at 07:34

    Messi the GOAT

  • Comment posted by MikeyH, today at 07:33

    This young Argentinian lad might have a decent future if he can stay fit!

  • Comment posted by mr mark, today at 07:29

    Before any whinges about lower level of the MLS, the guy won everything at the top level in some of the hardest competitions possible. Let him enjoy his swansong one final time before he retires, at least he didn't take the blood money option like so many other footballers of late.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport