Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Alfredo Morelos wants to join ex-Rangers team-mate Ryan Kent at Turkish club Fenerbahce. (Nexus Sports via Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers would earn between £1.2m and £1.4m if PSV Eindhoven make Malik Tillman's loan from Bayern Munich a permanent move. (Daily Record) external-link

Fashion Sakala has posted on social media with a message that appears to signal the end of the forward's two-year spell at Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee and Dundee United briefly shook hands on plans to build a shared stadium in 2001. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers will step up their search for a new director of football once manager Michael Beale has completed his summer recruitment drive, says CEO James Bisgrove. (The Herald) external-link

Bisgrove says Rangers expect to be granted an allocation of tickets for the second Old Firm game of the season - even if Celtic refuse to take up theirs for the upcoming Ibrox fixture. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has played down suggestions former Celtic winger Jota could be loaned out by the club he joined weeks ago. (Asharq Al-Awsat via Daily Record) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson admits the boos during Hibernian's game against St Mirren were fair and admits he may have got his team selection wrong. (The Scotsman) external-link

Matt O'Riley says he is losing his best friends at Celtic with Carl Starfelt poised to join Jota in leaving the club. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Beale gave his blessing to Alex Lowry's loan move to Heart of Midlothian. (Daily Record) external-link

Graham Shinnie praised Aberdeen's defence, but bemoaned the Dons' performance in the final third after they failed to register a single shot on target at Livingston. (Press & Journal) external-link

Sam McClelland believes St Johnstone showed they are on the right track and have put the performance against Stirling Albion behind them despite losing to Hearts. (The Courier) external-link