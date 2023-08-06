Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Van de Beek scored the only goal in United's 1-0 victory over Lyon in a pre-season friendly last month

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is in talks with Real Sociedad about a move away from Old Trafford.

United paid £35m for the Netherlands international, 26, three years ago.

However, he has failed to make an impression in the Premier League and not even the arrival of his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag last year has turned the situation around.

Van de Beek started Sunday's final pre-season game against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin, but was replaced at half-time.

He is one of a number of fringe players United are keen to move on, to generate more funds for Ten Hag to add to his squad this summer.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson could go back to Nottingham Forest where he spent last season on loan, but his situation is complicated by the thigh injury he suffered in January that has prevented him from playing any pre-season games.

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly has been told he can find a new club and is not part of Ten Hag's plans.

Meanwhile, Fulham remain interested in Brazil midfielder Fred, but a firm offer is yet to materialise.