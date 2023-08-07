Close menu

Raphael Varane: Manchester United defender criticises added time and dissent rule changes

By Bobbie JacksonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments86


Raphael Varane joined Manchester United in August 2021

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane says new injury time and dissent rules are "damaging our game" and players are "not being heard".

Matches will have more injury time this season to more accurately reflect stoppages in play, while players and managers have been warned they face tougher punishments for poor behaviour at games.

On Sunday the new added time rule was criticised by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

He claimed the "big brains" did not consult people in the game after his side conceded in the 101st minute of the Community Shield, which they went on to lose on penalties to Arsenal.

Also in that match, Arsenal's Thomas Partey and City's Julian Alvarez were both booked for kicking the ball away after the whistle was blown for a free-kick, while Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was shown a yellow card after asking for Rodri to be booked as new conduct rules from the Football Association kicked in.

"We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules," former France international Varane, 30, wrote in a post on social media on Monday.external-link

"From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it's at a dangerous level for players' physical and mental well-being.

"Despite our previous feedback, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?"

World Cup winner Varane, who retired from international football earlier this year, added: "As a player I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week.

"I believe it is important that we, players and managers, highlight these important issues as we want to protect the game we love and give the fans our best."

Meetings took place with both City and United last week to discuss the implementation of these new rules.

The Professional Footballers' Association said its chief executive Maheta Molango had met with a "significant number" of senior players and managers in the past few weeks, including Varane.

"There are concerns about how the new additional time rules will play out over a long season of league and cup games, as opposed to short tournaments," a PFA spokesperson said.

"Across what is now essentially a year-long football season, players are already thinking of these additional minutes in terms of extra games being played. It also comes at a time when players are pushing back against what is, increasingly, a completely unsustainable football calendar."

Talking to BBC Sport about fixture congestion last month, Fifa vice-president and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said: "The pressure on the players is really only for the 1% [at the top of the game]. The rest of the footballers in the world don't play enough football. I can say that not only in my Confederation but even in Europe, for the majority of players, unless you are playing for a top, top club, when you are maybe not playing to the level others are playing at."

Why do we now have more injury time?

Football's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), announced its intention to "create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match" at the start of the year, a trend which came to the fore at the Qatar World Cup at the end of 2022.

Upon that recommendation, the Football Association and English Football League have told match officials to add on the exact time taken for certain events - like goals and substitutions - rather than the "nominal" amount they have previously used.

The average amount of time the ball spent in play in England during the 2022-23 season diminishes lower down the professional pyramid.

The Premier League average was 55 minutes, the Championship was 52 minutes, League One was 50 minutes, and in League Two matches just 48 minutes.

The first weekend of the 2023-24 EFL season was marked by many games with long amounts of injury time.

Guardiola said: "Now, every game we're going to play for 100 minutes. Wasting time, from my point of view, it is not going to be solved by extending 10 more minutes.

"It's more tiring for the players. It's too much."

In the build-up to the new Championship season, QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth was also sceptical. "I think that there will be some in-season reviews on some of these rules. I really do, because I can't see them working."

However, Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is "on board" with the bid to have more playing time.

"I am a trained referee myself and know how difficult it is to make so many decisions and to keep an eye on the time. I think it should be either the fourth official or someone in the stadium that does the time." He told BBC Sport.

Tougher punishment for poor behaviour

The Football Association, Premier League, English Football League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship, National League System (Steps 1-4) and referees' governing body PGMOL have joined together to launch a 'participant charter'external-link.

It was also developed in partnership with the League Managers Association and Professional Footballers' Association.

Players and managers have been warned they face tougher punishments for poor behaviour at games, while there are also new rules to adhere which cover the technical area.

The FA issued more than 20 fines to Premier League clubs last season for surrounding match officials or mass confrontations, totalling more than £1m.

The protocols for this season include a team's manager having to attend a pre-match briefing while "players and team officials not listed on the team sheet must not enter the technical area".

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 12:38

    Players have been getting away with dreadful behaviour for years. Do what rugby does and not allow players to get away with anything and it would soon stop.

  • Comment posted by Kelvinh, today at 12:37

    Lets not pretend that any team is playing the same 11 for "all" these games! Every club in the premier league can rotate the vast majority of the starting line up and, considering the size of their salaries, Varanes moans sound like nothing more than that.
    Don't waste time if you only want to be on the pitch for 90minutes.....Simples

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 12:37

    Players and managers are ruining our game with their dissent and their gamesmanship, hopefully these new changes will clean our game up. Lets hope all the referees are consistent with the new rules in every game.

  • Comment posted by Cyxtera Ops, today at 12:36

    They should just follow rugby rules. If play stops, the clock stops.
    If there is a so called injury, the physio should come on and play continues whilst player is being treated. It would also stop players feigning injury to stop play. If there is a head injury or serious injury then play should stop and the clock stops. But FIFA / UEFA are afraid of change, stuck in the past.

  • Comment posted by jd99, today at 12:36

    As supporters we pay to watch 90 mins of football not 75 or sometimes less. I reckon most fans agreed with this

  • Comment posted by woids, today at 12:35

    They have had to bend rules to Give Liverpool any chance. Extra minutes at the end of games. Injury time goals because of all the teams that held them to a draw. More dubious physical encounters as crashing into players and use of the arms for pushing is part of a Liverpool approach and of course they will be able to take more sly free kicks . As the 'trent corner'.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 12:38

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Did someone say LiVARpool?

  • Comment posted by Time to get off, today at 12:34

    Its not extra time nor are the games longer. It making sure games last 90 mins of playing time where possible not 60 like before. Funny how those who often flout the laws are first to complain when they are quite rightly enforced.
    Stop rolling around like you have been shot, kicking the ball away to waste time, shouting at refs to try and get players booked or sent off.

  • Comment posted by Doc, today at 12:34

    It only makes a difference if the referees will follow these rules consistantly across ALL teams & ALL players.........lets see what happens when the season starts,

  • Comment posted by PhuketMag, today at 12:34

    Pretty easy to resolve:
    1) Reduce injury time by not faking injuries
    2) Stop the dissent - take the decision

    Oh, and if you think there are too many games, did you offer to take pay-cuts to try to get less work? I think not!

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 12:37

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Taking a pay cut doesn't necessarily mean less football.

  • Comment posted by Woody, today at 12:33

    Its about time! Time wasting, dissent and bad behaviour have been getting worse in our game for years now. I hope they actually stick with it and punish teams/players. I especially want to see players cautioned for waving imaginary cards asking for opponents to receive a card.

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 12:33

    Dissent rules damaging our game! Or is it the players and their behaviour which filters down to grass route youth level and causes a toxic culture throughout the game towards officials? How about introducing a similar card system to field hockey for this behaviour. Though increase the times. Green card 5 mins on the bench, yellow 10?

  • Comment posted by KJB35, today at 12:33

    Haha premier league player doesnt like rules which dictate how they behave! Go figure!

  • Comment posted by Nok Su Kow, today at 12:33

    Injured players need to stay off the ground for the amount of time they've been treated on it. I'm sure this will cut injury time quick smart

  • Comment posted by User0063689873, today at 12:33

    Ped just whines about anything other than cheating or sportswashing.

    Hopefully then send players off if they swarm the ref, too.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 12:32

    Why, with all the match “officials”, don’t they have a timekeeper? Ball in play for 60 minutes, which is 10 min longer than in a 90 min game.
    Just seems far too obvious.

  • Comment posted by Justthefacts, today at 12:31

    Not as much as playing with Harry Maguire has damaged your game Raphael.

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 12:31

    Clubs complained to get 5 subs, because players are tired having to play - yet how often do you see a team use all 5 subs and even if they do, most of them are in the last few minutes (to waste time). maybe we should play goal the winner, first team to score wins. that won't tire the players to much.

  • Comment posted by Bread Pitt, today at 12:31

    I can see Varanes point of view but there are always two sides to a story. The fans I suspect will be largely behind the time added on and the dissent rules.

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 12:31

    If players are not happy about the additional stoppage time added on, there is a very simple solution.

    STOP TIME WASTING.

    If everyone just gets on with it, and stops going down with "cramp" and fake injuries then games will last the usual 90+4 minutes. Players are to blame for this, no one else!

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 12:35

      WilyOldFox replied:
      What about the manager and coaches who tells or entices them in the first place?

