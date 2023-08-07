Last updated on .From the section Derby

Martyn Waghorn started his career at Sunderland and has played for 10 EFL clubs, as well as for Rangers in Scotland

Derby County have completed the signing of striker Martyn Waghorn on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old, who played for the Rams from 2018-2021, was a free agent after leaving Coventry in the summer.

He has been training with the Rams and was at Pride Park on Saturday to watch his new side lose their League One opener against Wigan Athletic.

"I'm a kind of a different player now, a different person," Waghorn told the club website. external-link

"Hopefully I can use all my different experiences to help the team get back to where we want to be."

Waghorn made 13 appearances for the Sky Blues last season before joining Huddersfield Town in January, where he played a further 13 times to help Neil Warnock's side avoid relegation.

"Since the invitation (to train) came around, it's been a no-brainer situation-wise where I was - just running around the park wasn't ideal," he added.

"To just be in and around the place again, the feel and the excitement that's been generated by the manager and what he's doing here is something I really wanted to be a part of."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.