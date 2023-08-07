Close menu

Luke Cundle: Plymouth Argyle sign Wolves midfielder on loan

Luke Cundle celebrates scoring for Swansea
Luke Cundle scored three goals during his spell with Swansea last season

Championship side Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Luke Cundle on a season-long loan from Wolves.

The 21-year-old has made seven appearances for the Premier League side, including two top-flight starts in the 2021-22 campaign.

He came through the academy at Molineux and made his first-team debut at the age of 17.

Cundle spent last season on loan at Swansea in the Championship, playing 34 times and scoring three goals.

"He is a technically very gifted player, who can play in a variety of midfield positions, adding to our strength in that department," Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher told the club website.external-link

"He has huge potential, and importantly he has a full season of Championship experience under his belt with Swansea last season."

