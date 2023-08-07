Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Defender Brooklyn Genesini scored in the Carabao Cup for Bournemouth last season

Swindon Town have signed defender Brooklyn Genesini following a successful trial with the club.

The 21-year-old, who was released by Bournemouth in June, has signed an undisclosed-length deal with the club.

Genesini, who was part of the Cherries' academy, scored on his only first-team appearance for the club, as a substitute in a Carabao Cup victory over Norwich last season.

He spent time on loan with Danish side Naestved Boldklub last season.

