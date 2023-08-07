Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz to reach the group stage of the Champions League if they beat Servette in the third qualifying round.

The first leg of the final qualifier would be at Ibrox on 22 or 23 August with the return the following week.

Rangers knocked the Dutch side out in qualifying last season and faced the Austrians in the group stage in 2000.

Michael Beale's side face the Swiss side at Ibrox on Wednesday, with the second leg in Switzerland on 15 August.

PSV face Sturm Graz - who added former Motherwell right-back Max Johnston to their squad this summer - on Tuesday with the second game the following week.

Johnston is the son of former Rangers winger Allan, who played in the Ibrox's side 5-0 thrashing of the Austrians in September 2000.

Christian Ilzer is Sturm's manager, having joined from Austria Vienna three years ago, and his side are top of their Bundesliga after winning both of their opening games.

Peter Bosz, whose Lyon side Rangers faced in the 2021 Europa League, is now the manager of PSV - and the Dutch side have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich playmaker Malik Tillman, who was on loan at Ibrox last season.

Rangers stunned PSV to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time in more than a decade when Antonio Colak's goal gave them a 3-2 aggregate victory last August.

Champions League qualifying draw in full

Slovan Bratislava/Maccabi Haifa v Young Boys

Royal Antwerp v AEK Athens/Dinamo Zagreb

Rakow/Aris Limassol v Copenhagen/Sparta Prague

Klaksvik/Molde v Ljubljana/Galatasaray

Rangers/Servette v PSV/Sturm Graz

Braga/Backa Topola v Marseille/Panathinaikos