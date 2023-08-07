Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

The Europa League draw was made at Nyon in Switzerland with Aberdeen in pot one

Aberdeen will face Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania or Swedish club BK Hacken in the Europa League's play-off round.

The ties will take place on 24 and 31 August, with the second leg at Pittodrie.

Even if the Dons lose the Europa League play-off tie, they are assured of a place in the Europa Conference League.

Barry Robson's side were seeded first in the draw as a result of qualifying directly for this stage as they were third in last season's Premiership.

That meant they avoided former European champions Ajax as well as strong sides such as Austria's LASK and Union Saint-Gilloise, who Rangers faced in last season's Champions League qualifying rounds.

Hacken, who are favourites to progress from the tie and set up a meeting with the Dons, travel for the first leg in Lithuania on Thursday with the return in Sweden next Friday.