Matt Turner: Nottingham Forest agree deal with Arsenal for USA international goalkeeper

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Matt Turner made seven appearances for Arsenal in 2022-23

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The USA international has been back-up to Aaron Ramsdale but with Mikel Arteta trying to sign David Raya from Brentford, Turner has accepted the chance to move on.

He is due to have a medical later today.

The 29-year-old has established himself as the USA's number one and played throughout the recent Gold Cup campaign when they reached the semi-final stage.

It is understood the move for Turner will not have any impact on Forest's attempt to sign Manchester United's Dean Henderson, who manager Steve Cooper is keen to bring back to the City Ground.

Forest had Henderson and Paris St-Germain stopper Keylor Navas on-loan in 2022-23, but both have since returned to their parent clubs.

Cooper has already made six permanent additions to his squad this summer, with Chris Wood, Will Brook, Harry Griffiths, Manni Norkett, Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga joining the Reds.

