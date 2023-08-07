Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Old Trafford, the largest club stadium in UK, has a capacity of more than 74,000

Manchester United will host Manchester City in a Women's Super League game at Old Trafford for the first time on 19 November.

Last season's meeting took place at Leigh Sports Village in front of a crowd of 7,864.

United hope this season's match will break the record of 30,196 for a WSL game at Old Trafford.

The return fixture will take place at Etihad Stadium for the second successive season on 23 or 24 March.

"These fixtures represent one of the biggest rivalries in world football and it is fitting that both games will take place in stadiums that provide more fans with the opportunity to attend and support us," said United manager Marc Skinner.

Old Trafford first hosted a WSL game in March 2021 but fans could not attend because of Covid-19 restrictions.

United's women's side twice played at Old Trafford last season. The record crowd watched the 5-0 win against Aston Villa in December, while 27,919 were in attendance for the 4-0 triumph over West Ham in March.

The Etihad drew a club-record crowd of 44,259 for the 1-1 draw between City and United in December.

City manager Gareth Taylor said: "Having a club-record crowd watch our WSL game against United last year was an incredibly proud moment for everybody involved with Manchester City and shows just how far we have come, both as a team and with the growth of the women's game."