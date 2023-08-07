Massimo Luongo joined Ipswich from Championship side Middlesbrough in January

Ipswich Town midfielder Massimo Luongo has described the team's Championship opener as a "shock to the system".

The Tractor Boys beat Sunderland 2-1 on Sunday in their first match back in the second tier since 2019.

But the 30-year-old says the occasion proved a learning curve for the team.

"The start of the game was probably a bit of a shock to us because we want to be front foot and play it quick, be aggressive and suffocate teams," he told BBC Suffolk.

"But we just couldn't find a way, we couldn't get a foothold in the game and we probably had smaller moments like that in League One, but for the good majority of the game probably not."

Ipswich's attacking brand of play saw them rack up 98 points and 101 goals last season as they finished runners-up to Plymouth to end a four-season stay in League One.

Luongo, who has Championship experience with Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers, says his team-mates must appreciate 'ugly' wins, but also look to stamp their style on the Championship.

"We're so used to playing such nice football and putting on a show and this is a little bit different for us so we have to get used to that," he continued.

"The group we have, we want to perform the best. The result might not come, but I think the performance matters more because you can build on that.

"I'm trying to get around the lads 'that's a top win, that's a big win' because we have to celebrate these type of wins.

"We'll move on, learn from it, analyse it and then we'll still try to put our identity on the next game."

He added: "The first half was a shock to the system. You've got to realise they (Sunderland) are a good team, they were in the play-offs last year, but if you watch a lot of Championship football, a lot of the games are like that.

"You go 1-0 up and suddenly they've got four or five men behind you in the box, so you've got to deal with it. And then [it's about] how good are you on the ball and how good are you on the counter-attack."