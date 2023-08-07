Jonathan Rowe made 18 substitute appearances for Norwich before scoring on his first senior start against Hull

Norwich City midfielder Jonathan Rowe says he will need a few weeks to let his first senior goal sink in.

Rowe struck the equaliser and also hit the post on his first start as the Canaries beat Hull at Carrow Road.

It was a dramatic comeback after injury limited the 20-year-old to three substitute appearances in 2022-23.

"Everyone knows what happened last season with back-to-back injuries and adversity, but I've come back out of it stronger," Rowe told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I put in the work behind the scenes in the off season and it's really paid off.

"I've started sharp in pre-season training and then in the games we've seen it. I've just worked on whatever the manager wanted me to work on and I'm going to keep on improving on all the little things that can take me and the team to a better place."

Rowe was sidelined until April last season, having made 15 substitute appearances for City in the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign, but was handed a start by head coach David Wagner in Saturday's Championship opener.

"As a youngster it's always hard coming through to the first team and trying to make your mark." he said.

"You've got to make the most out of the minutes when you come on as a sub and try and impress, try and get something and work even harder than everyone else on the training pitch and hope to get a start.

"I've been working towards that for the last few years and now it's good to see that it's paid off."