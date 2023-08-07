Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Max Thompson made his England Under-18 debut against Russia in October 2021

Northampton Town have signed Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson on loan until January.

The 19-year-old will join the first team squad, with young Cobblers keeper James Dadge likely to go out on loan.

Thompson has represented England at Under-18 level and was considered by Newcastle for last season's Carabao Cup final after Nick Pope's suspension.

"Max has a great pedigree and we believe he will fit in to the squad well," said manager Jon Brady.

"He is highly thought of at Newcastle and we are grateful to them for allowing us to borrow Max."

Thompson joined Newcastle's academy at the age of 11 before signing a professional deal with the club in December 2021.

Dadge has been number two to first-choice goalkeeper Lee Burge at Sixfields.

"He will join our first team squad and we are really pleased to welcome such a highly-rated young goalkeeper to the club," Brady added.

"We believe the best course of action for James Dadge is to head out on loan to aid his development by playing week in, week out, and Max's arrival allows that to happen."