Sander Berge: Burnley in talks to sign Sheffield United midfielder

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Burnley

Sander Berge
Sander Berge has played over 100 games for Sheffield United since joining from Genk in 2020

Burnley are in talks to sign Norway international midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United.

Berge, 25, joined the Blades from Genk for a club record £22m fee in 2020 and has gone on to make 109 appearances for the club and scoring 15 goals.

Berge was entering the final year of his contract and will be the second big-name player to leave this summer after Iliman Ndiaye joined Marseille.

Berge would become Burnley's 10th signing of a busy summer.

Both side were promoted to the Premier League last season and while Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has so far been able to spend around £56m on squad improvements, United boss Paul Heckingbottom's budget has been restricted to just £11m on four relatively unknown players.

The South Yorkshire side host Crystal Palace on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST) but will see their squad further depleted should Berge complete a move to Turf Moor.

Star striker Ndiaye, who scored 15 goals last season, joined Marseille for a reported £20m last week with the club saying they "reluctantly" accepted a bid for the Senegal international.

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 17:12

    Should sign Ham too

  • Comment posted by Infra-Ned, today at 17:09

    Rather than trying build a team capable of staying in the premier league it looks like the owner of Sheffield United is more interested in asset stripping

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 17:06

    Blunts already preparing for relegation along with Luton 🤣

    • Reply posted by stilleh, today at 17:14

      stilleh replied:
      Usual obsessed wendy fan. Nothing happening over at the rust bucket today?

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 17:06

    Spent too much on rubbish like Brewster and McBurnie in their last stint in the PL, and are facing the FFP burden now.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 16:50

    A good Championship player !

  • Comment posted by cal, today at 16:43

    Can't see this happening. He will probably be sold but to a bigger club his agent as been saying for last 2 years he wants to move to a club who European football so he is not going to sign for Burnley.

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 16:42

    Would imagine lots of clubs will start circling if he is available for a reasonable fee. West Ham could do with some central midfielders, for example

  • Comment posted by Jacksonville, today at 16:40

    Doesn't want to be relagated

    • Reply posted by stilleh, today at 17:13

      stilleh replied:
      Do you mean relegated?

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 16:35

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Bendomingo, today at 16:28

    Must be half decent if Liverpool were interested. Can't say I know much about him but he's tall and can play I assume a holding role? We need a midfielder of that ilk so hope he is. We're well stocked for attacking midfielders/wingers. If he isn't then one hopes we're in for Souza as well. We definitely need a bit more in midfield as Jack Cork is a walking red card at this level.

  • Comment posted by smartie89, today at 16:28

    To be honest, I wouldn't touch him with a....Berge pole.

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 16:17

    Horrible feeling they might get even less points than the last time they were in the Premier League at this rate

  • Comment posted by chris13, today at 16:14

  • Comment posted by footiefan81, today at 16:12

    First Ndiaye and potentially Berge. You can't get promoted and sell your two best players. A great pity for Sheffield United, the players, manager and fans. It's never over but a difficult to keep people motivated and ready for the challenge under those circumstances.

  • Comment posted by anonymous , today at 15:59

    Well that's more or Less confirmed sheff utd relegation they don't have the funds to be a Premier league club dine we'll to come up but not enough to stay

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 15:52

    This is one story I can't get my head round Burnley, come on Sander use your loaf stay from a Blade.

    • Reply posted by Jacksonville, today at 16:39

      Jacksonville replied:
      Wants to go to a bigger club that invest in their playing staff

