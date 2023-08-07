Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Sander Berge has played over 100 games for Sheffield United since joining from Genk in 2020

Burnley are in talks to sign Norway international midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United.

Berge, 25, joined the Blades from Genk for a club record £22m fee in 2020 and has gone on to make 109 appearances for the club and scoring 15 goals.

Berge was entering the final year of his contract and will be the second big-name player to leave this summer after Iliman Ndiaye joined Marseille.

Berge would become Burnley's 10th signing of a busy summer.

Both side were promoted to the Premier League last season and while Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has so far been able to spend around £56m on squad improvements, United boss Paul Heckingbottom's budget has been restricted to just £11m on four relatively unknown players.

The South Yorkshire side host Crystal Palace on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST) but will see their squad further depleted should Berge complete a move to Turf Moor.

Star striker Ndiaye, who scored 15 goals last season, joined Marseille for a reported £20m last week with the club saying they "reluctantly" accepted a bid for the Senegal international.