Harry Kane: Tottenham reject latest Bayern Munich offer for England captain

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments632

Harry Kane in Tottenham's pre-season match against Shakhtar Donetsk
Harry Kane scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League games for Spurs last season

Tottenham have rejected Bayern Munich's latest offer for striker Harry Kane.

Bayern had hoped to agree a deal for the England skipper but it is understood the two sides remain apart in their valuation of the 30-year-old.

The Bundesliga champions had suggested if their bid for Kane was unsuccessful on this occasion they would move on to other transfer targets.

However, with over three weeks of the transfer window left, it remains to be seen whether that is the case.

Kane, who has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, skippered Spurs in Sunday's pre-season match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

He has one year left on his contract with Tottenham and there have been no indications Kane would be willing to extend it.

If chairman Daniel Levy elects to keep the England striker it would effectively be ending the club's last chance to cash in on their talisman.

Bayern officials met Levy last week but a deal was not struck. Bild claim personal terms with Kane have already been agreedexternal-link.

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign at Brentford on 13 August. Bayern start their season with a German Super Cup meeting with RB Leipzig a day earlier.

The transfer window does not close until 1 September, but both sides would prefer a resolution before the new season begins.

Comments

Join the conversation

635 comments

  • Comment posted by Harrington-Smythe, today at 15:59

    Spurs will get £0 in 12 months then.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 16:13

      WilyOldFox replied:
      So it will be worth the same price as the trophy cabinet LOL

  • Comment posted by theredfox, today at 16:01

    For God’s sake Kane , if you want to stay say so and if you want to leave have the balls to ask for a transfer !

    • Reply posted by gary, today at 16:06

      gary replied:
      Being a spurs fan I totally agree, why let him go for free. Make ya mind up Harry it's not good for team morale.

  • Comment posted by thefidiot, today at 16:00

    Yup, Levy loves his brinkmanship. Harry (and his brother) naively made his deal and gentleman's agreement with that arrogant prat those years ago. Levy is no gentleman.

    • Reply posted by paulado, today at 16:21

      paulado replied:
      Levy is in for the money, he’s not concerned about Harry’s feelings this is about money.

      Has he (Levy) thought about the long term and Harry going on a free, of course he has.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 16:04

    Sick of hearing about this every transfer window

    • Reply posted by arseen Winger, today at 16:08

      arseen Winger replied:
      Me too

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:04

    How much more do spurs want for a 30 year old jeeez? I hope he stays and leaves for nothing so we can all laugh at spurs...again!

    • Reply posted by MC, today at 16:11

      MC replied:
      💤💤💤💤

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 16:05

    Bayern should tell Levy to take a hike. Ignorant and rude and too big for his boots. Turning down 100 million Euros for a 30 yr old who can sign a pre-contract agreement to leave next June for nothing, on Jan 1st with the very same club he's just snubbed the offer from is financial madness.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 16:24

      mark replied:
      or he could sign for MUFC and be paid a lot more

  • Comment posted by mr mark, today at 15:59

    He really needs to leave. Levy has mugged him off too many times and he owes it to himself to seek success elsewhere.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:23

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      If Kane has any desire to win major trophies he has to leave Spurs, as simple as that.
      Not sure why Kane is being so passive.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 15:59

    Utterly bizarre, in less than 6 months he’ll be able to negotiate his own terms with any club he chooses.

    Although he could still sign a new contract, I suppose, nothing like a season after season battle to secure 5th spot to get the juices going.

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 16:06

      Arcangel replied:
      He's gone after this season, he'd be a mug to stay given how he is being treated. Literally can hand spurs a payday as a farewell present and Levy et al have just dug their heels in

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 16:02

    Must be desperate for one of their domestic rivals to sign him for nothing next season.

    • Reply posted by E6toSE3, today at 16:26

      E6toSE3 replied:
      Puts off relegation for a year

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 16:01

    No way to prepare for start of leauge - cash in and spend - can't lose 100 million and keep a player for just a year - madness !!!

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 16:14

      Woo87 replied:
      100mil is what newly promoted teams spend, spending one hundred mil and losing Kane will make them a worse team. They're better of keeping him its mad how supposed football fans would rather see big money sales than actual good football... I wonder how much football you actually watch?

  • Comment posted by Not the Messiah but a very naughty boy, today at 16:01

    Man Utd or City for free next year then.

    • Reply posted by Toss Pott, today at 16:19

      Toss Pott replied:
      Utd and City offload players of that age, not "buy" them

  • Comment posted by kev1039, today at 16:07

    Don’t understand this really, people will make the argument that keeping him gives a better shot of making the Champions League, but he scored 30 goals season and that didn’t happen, I don’t see it coming true this year either.

    Spurs will lose out here as no transfer fee and will most likely strengthen a rival next summer.

    Poor business from a self proclaimed business guru.

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 16:28

      Simon replied:
      Scored 30 in a team that was set up defensively minded.
      Factor in a manager with a completely different ethos, as well as some exciting new additions, and there’s reason for positivity at Spurs

  • Comment posted by adam, today at 16:00

    Spurs are proving to be idiots. Don't they understand they will end up with nothing

    • Reply posted by Thats payback for the beach ball, today at 16:04

      Thats payback for the beach ball replied:
      they've had decades of nothing... whats another year?

  • Comment posted by Brisky27, today at 16:08

    Kane should stick with it just one more year. That way he gets to sign at a serious club with a hefty bonus, while Levi gets zilch!

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 16:51

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Perhaps that is Kane's plan and why he is remaining so quiet in regards to his situation.
      Levy isn't smart enough to realize that in this case time is really money.

  • Comment posted by Romtel, today at 16:01

    I wouldn’t buy a second hand car from Levy. How can you deal with him!

    • Reply posted by Average Cyclist, today at 16:10

      Average Cyclist replied:
      He wouldn't sell you one anyway

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 16:08

    Levy should cash on now or get nothing next year

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 16:12

      Pandemania replied:
      Reckon he's trying to max his cash cow.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 16:03

    I am not a spurs fan but surely all this uncertainty on Kane's future every summer must disrupt their pre season. In all honesty, if I was spurs I would want more than 100million as I don't think 100mill buys a striker of Kane's quality that gets you 25+ goals a season consistently. How he scored 30 goals in the Prem last season with the garbage behind him shows you how important he is.

    • Reply posted by Toony, today at 16:16

      Toony replied:
      Unfortunately for Tottenham as for PSG...having 12 months left on a contract for a top player..leaves all the power with the Player.

  • Comment posted by KGR0467, today at 16:01

    Kane will leave for free next season, Spurs will still have no trophies for his efforts, bye bye £80-100 million Mr Levy...

    Unless......Saudi Arabia comes calling!!!

    • Reply posted by Qa an-na aq, today at 16:31

      Qa an-na aq replied:
      SA already called.

  • Comment posted by 7-Zark-7, today at 16:11

    Take the money and give Harry the chance to win something.

    • Reply posted by Qa an-na aq, today at 16:31

      Qa an-na aq replied:
      He is winning something - the money - that is why he plays.

  • Comment posted by Economic minister for flatlining, today at 16:00

    In Jan, Kane will sign a new contract, for Not Spurs...

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:37

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      😆 You got me. I thought after the word 'Not' the next word will be 'County'.

