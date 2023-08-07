Tyler Bindon: Reading sign Los Angeles FC defender on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Reading
League One club Reading have signed defender Tyler Bindon from Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.
The 18-year-old defender has been training with the Royals since the back end of last season and featured for Ruben Selles' side during pre-season.
A United States Under-19 international, Bindon has agreed a two-year contract.
"Tyler has the work ethic and determination for a successful career," head of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website.
The terms of Bindon's move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium have not been disclosed.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.