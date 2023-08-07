Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Joe Lumley previoulsy worked with Southampton goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton at QPR

Southampton have signed goalkeeper Joe Lumley following his departure from fellow Championship club Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old, who made 42 appearances during a loan spell with Reading last season, has agreed a one-year deal at St Mary's.

Lumley spent two years on the books at Boro, featuring 39 times.

"Joe will be a good addition to what is already a strong stable of goalkeepers here," director of football Jason Wilcox told the Saints website. external-link

"Willy Caballero moved on in the summer, so it was important we reinforced things a little bit, and Joe fits the bill well."

Lumley began his senior career at Queens Park Rangers and has also spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool, Gillingham and Doncaster.

Find all the latest football transferson our dedicated page.