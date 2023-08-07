Last updated on .From the section European Football

Goncalo Ramos has scored four goals in seven appearances for Portugal

Paris St-Germain have signed Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos from Benfica on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick for Portugal at last year's World Cup in Qatar and has attracted interest from numerous top European clubs.

He netted 27 goals in 47 appearances for Benfica in the 2022-23 campaign.

Ramos' arrival comes amid reports in L'Equipe external-link Neymar has told PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi he wants to leave.

That news comes amid the summer-long contract stand-off with the club's all-time leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe, who is refusing to sign a year's extension to his contract which ends next summer and wants to join Real Madrid.

The French forward is not currently training with the first team as they prepare for the start of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday.

Ramos is the Ligue 1 club's ninth major signing of the window following an extensive recruitment drive.

PSG have an option to buy the forward at the end of his loan, similar to the deal that saw Mbappe arrive at the club from Monaco in 2017.

PSG have already signed goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, defenders Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in and Xavi Simons plus forward Hugo Ekitike.