Close menu

Goncalo Ramos: Paris St-Germain sign Portugal striker on loan from Benfica

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments14

Goncalo Ramos
Goncalo Ramos has scored four goals in seven appearances for Portugal

Paris St-Germain have signed Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos from Benfica on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick for Portugal at last year's World Cup in Qatar and has attracted interest from numerous top European clubs.

He netted 27 goals in 47 appearances for Benfica in the 2022-23 campaign.

Ramos' arrival comes amid reports in L'Equipeexternal-link Neymar has told PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi he wants to leave.

That news comes amid the summer-long contract stand-off with the club's all-time leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe, who is refusing to sign a year's extension to his contract which ends next summer and wants to join Real Madrid.

The French forward is not currently training with the first team as they prepare for the start of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday.

Ramos is the Ligue 1 club's ninth major signing of the window following an extensive recruitment drive.

PSG have an option to buy the forward at the end of his loan, similar to the deal that saw Mbappe arrive at the club from Monaco in 2017.

PSG have already signed goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, defenders Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in and Xavi Simons plus forward Hugo Ekitike.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 21:25

    Can't believe they agreed to a loan deal! There has to be a bit obligation at a tasty price.

  • Comment posted by BlacVlad, today at 21:18

    Am sure no other European team would have been able to sign this guy on loan

  • Comment posted by James, today at 21:04

    Would of loved Newcastle to of done this deal!!!

    • Reply posted by bigoll, today at 21:24

      bigoll replied:
      Have have

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 20:54

    Mbappe wants away, Naymar wants away, signing players on loan, this is the end of PSGs champions league ambitions for a while…still win Ligue 1 at a canter though.

  • Comment posted by Kaz, today at 20:46

    Another addition to the PSG merry-go-round.

  • Comment posted by Superstar, today at 20:46

    There goes the Striker that Manchester United ought to have signed.

  • Comment posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 20:45

    Why does this have a HYS? serious why? 90% of UK teams get ignored

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, today at 21:10

      Bilbo replied:
      You want a HYS on your last game?

  • Comment posted by Bilbo, today at 20:44

    Must be paying Benfica a crazy loan fee for them to agree to loan him without an obligation to buy

    • Reply posted by sam, today at 20:48

      sam replied:
      the obligation is 80 mil euro, wouldn't trust bbc for all the details mate

  • Comment posted by sharkness, today at 20:43

    Very interested to hear whether there's a future fee clause in this loan (there has to be, surely) and if so what that value is. Yet another good player out of the endless talent factory that is Benfica

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport