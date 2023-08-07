Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Fashion Sakala has played 24 times for Zambia

Zambia forward Fashion Sakala has revealed that he is leaving Rangers "with a heavy heart, yet a spirit of gratitude".

The 26-year-old, who joined Rangers from Oostende in 2021, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

And he was left out of Michael Beale's Champions League qualifying squad.

Now the forward, who is under contract until summer 2025, has penned an emotional goodbye to Rangers fans on Instagram.

Sakala makes no mention of any new employer and the Ibrox club have yet to confirm the departure, but he said: "Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life. I bid farewell to this esteemed club.

"When I first joined Rangers, I could have never imagined the profound impact this club and its community would have on my life."

Sakala, who made 91 appearances for Rangers and scored 24 goals, said the "sense of belonging" he derived from being welcomed at Ibrox was "the driving force behind my performances on the pitch".

He goes on to thank the "entire management and staff" and the club's fans, adding that he will "always be a Ranger at heart".