Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers

CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bolton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Cambridge
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Stevenage
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|4
|Peterborough
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Barnsley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|4
|6
|Portsmouth
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|7
|Exeter
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|8
|Blackpool
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|9
|Derby
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|Lincoln City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|11
|Charlton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|12
|Oxford Utd
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Shrewsbury
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Port Vale
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|3
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|Carlisle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|17
|Fleetwood
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|18
|Northampton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|19
|Reading
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|20
|Cheltenham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|21
|Burton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|22
|Leyton Orient
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|23
|Wycombe
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|24
|Wigan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|-2
James Nesbitt stars in this tense drama about the aftermath of a child's disappearance
Plants don’t have the advantage of brains or eyes, so are their smarts rooted in something else?
How the crashing of a container ship triggered a global supply chain crisis in 2021...
The "father of the atomic bomb" explains how human communities resemble atoms
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.