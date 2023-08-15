Eastleigh v Barnet

EastleighEastleigh19:45BarnetBarnet
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Southend
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Chesterfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|3
|Barnet
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Boreham Wood
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Maidenhead United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Altrincham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|7
|Solihull Moors
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|8
|Wealdstone
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Kidderminster
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|10
|Oldham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|11
|Hartlepool
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|12
|Ebbsfleet
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Halifax
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Rochdale
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Aldershot
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|16
|Eastleigh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Gateshead
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|18
|Woking
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|19
|Fylde
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|20
|Dag & Red
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|21
|York
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|22
|Dorking
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|0
|23
|Oxford City
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|24
|Bromley
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
