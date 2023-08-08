Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United boss Liam Manning took over in March this year

Oxford United head coach Liam Manning says his players need a "winning mindset" ingrained into their team culture.

Their first game of the new League One campaign ended in a 2-0 defeat by Cambridge United.

"The result is hugely disappointing," former MK Dons boss Manning told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Of course the result hurts and we don't want to lose in that manner, but we still have a long way to go."

Oxford travel away to Bristol City in the first round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Manning expects "a couple of changes" for the match and said: "We can't sit around and feel sorry for ourselves, we have to take the learnings from the Cambridge game and make sure we don't do it again.

"At this point in the season, when it comes to rhythm and momentum, there are aspects of the game [versus Bristol City] on Wednesday that become quite important, to see what we are about as a group.

"We go into every competition trying to win and that winning mindset has to be the culture that we have."

Championship side Bristol City drew their season opener against Preston 1-1 on Saturday.

The Robins enjoyed a strong pre-season, going undefeated through six friendly matches which included a one sided 4-1 win over Oxford in July.

Oxford midfielder Josh McEachran believes his team will rise to the challenge at Ashton Gate.

"We are a good squad, with a good group of lads and an unbelievable staff," the 30-year-old summer signing said.

"We know the Cambridge game wasn't good enough and we need to put it right on Wednesday against Bristol City as we head into Saturday.

"We need to test the keeper more and be better in the final third when we get there.

"The loss is a wake-up call and hopefully it will do us good in the long run."