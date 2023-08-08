Last updated on .From the section Football

DAZN will show every match involving Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Streaming platform DAZN has secured exclusive rights to screen the Saudi Pro League in the UK.

DAZN will broadcast three games per week from the league, which has shaken up the global game this summer with its mass recruitment drive.

Every match involving Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be broadcast on the platform, which also shows boxing and the Women's Champions League.

The new season starts on Friday, with the league expanded to 18 clubs.

The Saudi Pro League has attracted some of football's biggest names since five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo joined in January from Manchester United.

They include former Real Madrid striker and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, as well as ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and a host of established players from clubs including Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Earlier this summer four clubs - Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-ittihad and Al-Nassr - were brought under the under the control of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which also owns Newcastle United and grew its influence over world golf when its LIV Golf brand merged with the PGA Tour.

Al-Hilal made a world-record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in July, but the player has thus far refused to enter into negotiations with the club.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said the Saudi Pro League's financial power has "changed the market" for transfers and elite clubs "need to be aware of what is happening", while Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp has expressed concern about the transfer window closing late in Saudi.

According to Fifa external-link , Saudi Arabia's transfer deadline is on September 20, with the window closing for Europe's top leagues on 1 September, meaning the Gulf nation's clubs can try to sign players for longer.