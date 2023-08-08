Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Macaulay Langstaff shoots towards goal for Notts County in the League Two game against Sutton United

Prolific Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff has extended his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 26-year-old, who scored 42 goals in 47 appearances as Notts won promotion to League Two via the play-offs last season, had two years left on his deal but had been linked with a move away.

Playing for Notts had "surpassed all expectations", Langstaff said.

"It's so exciting to think what can be achieved this season and beyond," he told the club website.

"As proud as I am to have scored so many goals so far, it wouldn't have happened without the incredible standard of coaching and players we have here.

"I'm also so grateful to the head coach and his staff for the unbelievable guidance they've given me, as well as the fans for welcoming me so warmly into the club."