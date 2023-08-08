Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Leo Wahlstedt has one cap for Sweden as a full international

Blackburn Rovers have signed goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt from Norwegian side Odds Ballklubb for an undisclosed fee, as a replacement for Thomas Kaminski.

Kaminski moved to Premier League side Luton last week, and Wahlstedt has been brought in on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old is a Sweden international with 126 senior games to his name, having previously played for Dalkurd and Arendal.

"We monitored his progress," director of football Gregg Broughton said. external-link

Broughton told the club website: "In addition to his excellent shot-stopping, Leo's ability to play out from the back is at a very high level.

"Succession planning is a straightforward exercise in theory, but in real life is reliant upon timing factors that are often out of your control.

"We are grateful that, following Thomas Kaminski's departure, we were able to put our plan into place and sign a goalkeeper with such high potential."

Wahlstedt had eight clean sheets in 20 games this season, conceding just 25 goals.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.