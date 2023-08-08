Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

England Under-21 international Tom Davies made 179 appearances for Everton

Cardiff City have been priced out of a move for former Everton midfielder Tom Davies.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer after turning down a new deal at the Premier League club, where he had been since the age of 11.

Cardiff looked into signing Davies but any deal looks unlikely as they cannot afford his wages.

Manager Erol Bulut wants to make "two or three" more signings before the transfer window shuts on 1 September.

Cardiff are still hopeful of adding a holding midfielder to the squad, with Wales captain Aaron Ramsey playing further forward in the number 10 position.

Cardiff would still like to bring Ramsey's Wales team-mate Kieffer Moore back to south Wales, but they are not hopeful at this stage because Bournemouth want a fee for the striker.

The Bluebirds are only able to sign Moore on loan due to a transfer embargo, which means they cannot pay a fee for a player and are limited to loans or free agents.

This sanction will be lifted in January 2024.