It was meant to be a celebratory return to the top table.

Twelve years without Champions League football for a support that had been used to those starry nights under the floodlights was brought to an end by Antonio Colak's winning goal in the Dutch city of Eindhoven as they put PSV to the sword in the play-offs.

One would be forgiven for thinking what followed came from the imagination of legendary horror author Stephen King.

Rangers put together the worst group stage campaign in the history of the competition since its rebranding in 1992, their nadir being a record-breaking 7-1 hounding by Liverpool at Ibrox. It was not only their heaviest European defeat, it was their worst result inside their own stadium.

Given those memories are still relatively fresh, one could forgive some Rangers fans for happily accepting a place in the Europa League, a tournament they were a penalty shootout from winning the season before.

However, the money men would disagree given the bounty that lies in wait for the club should they negotiate the two qualifying ties they once again face on the road to the groups.

First up are Swiss Super League runners-up Servette - a club with a chequered recent history but who might just be on the up again.

Rangers will be favourites to set up a potential rematch with PSV or a showdown with Austrians Sturm Graz, but they will be coming up against a side that has demonstrated great resilience already this season.

Servette defying the odds

Five games into their campaign they are unbeaten, including a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Genk of Belgium in the second qualifying round.

Three times they trailed yet they came back. A man down five minutes into the second leg yet they came back. They lost their first choice goalkeeper to injury when 3-2 down on aggregate yet they came back. This team has a backbone.

They had just 26% of the ball in that away second leg. They had to withstand no fewer than 33 shots on their goal. It was a gutsy performance.

Servette celebrate their dramatic win over Genk

This durability has been demonstrated domestically as well.

They defeated Grasshopper 3-1 on the opening weekend in July but have faced up adversity in two games since, coming from 2-0 down to salvage a draw against Hearts' Europa League conquerors last season Zurich before a 96th-minute equaliser did likewise against Stade Lausanne on the same day Rangers were beaten at Kilmarnock in their Scottish Premiership opener.

Although they were a distant runner-up in their league last term, it marked their highest finish since they won the last of their 17 titles in 1999.

Servette suffered financial problems two decades ago that resulted in them dropping down the divisions but have also gone down during that time through conventional sporting reasons. There has been a lot of toil at the Geneva club but there is a sense that the good times may be about to return.

They are guaranteed a first foray in a European group stage for a start and while they were 16 points behind champions Young Boys, they bettered their own points tally by 14 from the campaign before, finishing ahead of Zurich and Basel.

Selection problems amid injuries

Their good mood is tempered slightly due to a raft of injuries, including to one of their main men, Bosnia and Herzegovina international winger Miroslav Stevanovic, while striker Enzo Crivelli is suspended after his early red card in Belgium. Veteran former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Gael Clichy left the club at the end of last season.

Cameroon defender Jerome Onguene has arrived on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt to strengthen their back line, striker Chris Bedia has scored four goals in his five appearances so far and French midfielder Timothe Cognat will be a hugely important player for them if they are to reach the Champions League proper.

Servette are probably a similar challenge for Rangers to Union Saint Gilloise at the same stage last season.

The main difference this time around is they will not have an Ibrox second leg to help bail them out of any problems they encounter in the first game with the decisive match taking place at a 30,000 sold-out Stade de Geneve next Tuesday.

A place in the Champions League could be the difference between Rangers making a statement signing or not. They will hope that if they get there, the script is more William Shakespeare than Stephen King.