Kieran Dewsbury-Hall's brace against Coventry took his career tally of league goals for Leicester to five

Leicester City midfielder Kieran Dewsbury-Hall believes new manager Enzo Maresca is helping take the attacking side of his game to new levels.

The 24-year-old scored twice as the Foxes beat Coventry in their opening Championship fixture.

The brace matched his tally for the entire 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

"I've had eight shots and I've never had that many shots in a game, not even near that," Dewsbury-Hall told BBC Radio Leicester.

"So it's just getting in those positions and more and more of them will come off."

Dewsbury-Hall has scored seven times in 81 appearances since making his first-team debut in January 2020, and says he wants to be the 'main man' this season as Leicester bid to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt.

He has played for Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith since making his senior league debut with Leicester in August 2021, but says working under the former Manchester City coach Maresca is an education.

"He's been fantastic since he's come in," he added.

"I love his passion and his knowledge of the game is different. You feel like you don't know a lot about football.

"What we're learning every day is very, very good and it's eye opening. I just want to be a sponge - I want to soak up everything.

"I want to get in dangerous positions this season in the pockets - I'm happy that I've got Winksy (Harry Winks) and Ricky (Ricardo Pereira) that can find me."