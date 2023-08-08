Close menu

Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss banned and fined following match official incident

Liam Rosenior
Liam Rosenior was appointed Hull City head coach in November 2022

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has been given a touchline ban for improper conduct during their defeat by Norwich City on Saturday.

Rosenior admitted a charge of improper and confrontational behaviour towards a match official in the 97th-minute of their opening Championship fixture.

The 39-year-old was sent off following Adam Idah's 96th-minute winner for the Canaries at Carrow Road.

He was handed a one-match ban by the FA and also fined £2,000.

Rosenior was unable to give post-match media interviews following his red card under new rules brought in this season by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

