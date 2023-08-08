Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Keane with his prawn sandwiches in the United advert

In one of the summer's most unexpected plot twists, Roy Keane has returned to Manchester United after 18 years.

The outspoken and tough-tackling former captain unveiled the club's new third kit - and even gave a nod to his famous "prawn sandwich" rant.

Keane enjoyed 12 trophy-laden years at United before his shock exit in 2005 after a scathing attack on his own team-mates on the in-house TV station.

Although Keane has returned to Old Trafford as a pundit, the kit launch is the first time since he left that he has worked for United in a formal capacity.

The new kit, which is inspired by the shirt worn during the FA Cup-winning season of 1908-09, has a huge red devil - the symbol of the club - in place of the crest.

In the accompanying video, Keane asks the players, including England forward Marcus Rashford, if they have what it takes to be a red devil. It ends with Keane sat in front of a plate of prawn sandwiches shaking his head.

The former Republic of Ireland captain famously criticised some United fans after a 1-0 Champions League home win over Dynamo Kiev in 2000, with particular scorn reserved for those in the hospitality boxes.

"Away from home our fans are fantastic. I'd call them the hardcore fans," he said.

"But at home they have a few drinks and probably the prawn sandwiches, and they don't realise what's going on out on the pitch. I don't think some of the people who come to Old Trafford can spell football, never mind understand it."

Keane, 51, was a dominant figure for United after joining from Nottingham Forest for a then British record fee of £3.75m.

Regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest midfielders, he won seven seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League, including the Treble in 1998-99.

He retired in 2006 after one season at Celtic.