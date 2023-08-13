Close menu

James Ward-Prowse: West Ham United sign midfielder from Southampton

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

New West Ham United signing James Ward-Prowse
James Ward-Prowse is renowned for his set-piece expertise

West Ham United have signed midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton for a fee thought to be in the region of £30m.

The England international, 28, has joined the Hammers on a four-year deal.

Ward-Prowse joined Southampton at the age of eight and made 410 senior appearances as well as captaining the club, who were relegated to the Championship last season.

"I'm buzzing to be here at West Ham United," he said.

"From the outside looking in, this is a club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this club."

West Ham manager David Moyes said: "He's performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season.

"His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us - he'll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch."

Ward-Prowse made his Saints debut as a 16-year-old in an EFL Cup tie against Crystal Palace in October 2011, while making his top-flight bow on the opening day of the 2012-13 season.

Renowned for his set-piece delivery, only David Beckham has scored more than Ward-Prowse's 17 goals from direct free-kicks in the Premier League.

Southampton said Ward-Prowse, who was appointed club captain in 2020, is "one of the finest talents to ever come out of the Saints academy".

A statement read: "His commitment to Southampton FC over two decades, his professionalism both on and off the pitch, and his support in the community means he leaves with his legacy as a Saints legend well and truly cemented."

West Ham, who sold England midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m, have been trying to sign Ward-Prowse for much of the summer.

His arrival follows Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez joining the Hammers from Ajax in a deal thought to be worth about £35m.

West Ham have also agreed a deal for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, while they are interested in signing Cole Palmer on loan from Manchester City.

Comments

Join the conversation

115 comments

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 09:15

    Just imagine how good his corners are going to be now he can do a 400m run up.

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 09:18

      Loadsamoney replied:
      😀

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 09:13

    30 million for JWP absolute bargain with the current mad prices being paid for midfielders. Is this lad Caicedo worth close to 4 JWP I very much doubt it.
    Good business for West Ham.

    • Reply posted by dom smith , today at 09:37

      dom smith replied:
      Madness 115m for caicedo problem is saints had to sell whereas Brighton didn’t

  • Comment posted by thefidiot, today at 09:13

    Not just the great freekick taker everyone heralds btw, he’s underrated for the unglamorous hard yards he puts in. Really smart signing.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 09:37

      Pandemania replied:
      Paqueta out to City we think. JWP in we know is done.

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 09:18

    Well done Hammers. This is a great signing.

  • Comment posted by Kate, today at 09:07

    Great signing. Not only the best free take taker in the league - he also has a superb workfare and stays fit. I am surprised he was not snapped up by a top 6 club early on in the window as he is much better value than many of the midfielders being traded.

    • Reply posted by User0685195673, today at 09:10

      User0685195673 replied:
      Workfare?

  • Comment posted by KG, today at 09:08

    A quality player who has served Southampton well and will deliver world class set pieces for a tall West Ham side.

  • Comment posted by Maradona Magic, today at 09:12

    That’s Paqueta going to City now I reckon. Ward-Prowse is a great signing though and very underrated

    • Reply posted by Fruity, today at 09:16

      Fruity replied:
      JWP was being done well before before City’s interest in Paqueta. The two aren’t related.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 09:14

    Hammers fans should be happy with this signing, a quality midfielder and will be a real asset.

  • Comment posted by Myfriendstan, today at 09:06

    Not a bad signing for West Ham. Should at least guarantee a few goals a season from set pieces.

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 09:12

    Excellent player, hard working and honest and a great asset for West Ham for free kicks. Hopefully he can get into more England squads and actually be used - quality and consistent player and needs to be in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by JPF, today at 09:16

      JPF replied:
      Unfortunately Southgate doesn't really do players from lower pl but I hope he gets a run

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 09:31

    Good footballer, good signing, West Ham spending the Rice money wisely

  • Comment posted by Pinhead Saint, today at 09:16

    Shame to see him leave Southampton but can't begrudge him a move back to the Premier League. I was hoping he would stay a year to see if we could bounce straight back, just hope we use the funds wisely to get a good replacement and a centre back.

  • Comment posted by Fifties Man, today at 09:13

    A good signing. Hopefully will result in a more attacking minded playing style.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 09:09

    Great signing and in current climate - bargain

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 09:14

    Very good buy for the hammers. They may stay up now.

    • Reply posted by Rich5ltr, today at 09:26

      Rich5ltr replied:
      After yesterday it's just 39 more points to safety...

  • Comment posted by Dani Hill, today at 09:08

    Good move. Good luck JWP

  • Comment posted by jabbawonga, today at 09:10

    Good signing for a player who shouldn’t be in the championship

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 09:07

    He's a good player ... Would be great with Paqueta ...If the latter stayed at West Ham.....

  • Comment posted by bobogrady, today at 09:08

    Amazing signing but think I may have heard about this a few times already on here.

  • Comment posted by dmjnr, today at 09:07

    Excellent signing. Should provide plenty of threat from set pieces.

