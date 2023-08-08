Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

England are hoping to reach their third successive World Cup semi-final

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details ; latest news

England's Women's World Cup quarter-final against Colombia on Saturday 12 August (11:30 BST) will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

As well as live commentary, highlights will be available to UK users on the BBC Sport website and app throughout the day and at 19:00 BST on BBC Three.

The BBC will also show both World Cup semi-finals, while the final will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Fans can also watch Japan's quarter-final with Sweden on the BBC.

The pair face off on Friday 11 August with coverage on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as the BBC sport website and app starting from 08:00 BST.

TV schedule for all 2023 Women's World Cup quarter-finals

11 August, 02:00 BST: Spain v Netherlands - ITV

11 August, 08:30 BST: Japan v Sweden - BBC One

12 August, 08:00 BST: Australia v France - ITV

12 August, 11:30 BST: England v Colombia - ITV