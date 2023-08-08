Close menu

Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool captain 'understands doubts' before new season

Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018

Virgil van Dijk says he can appreciate why there are "doubts" over Liverpool's prospects for the new season.

Six senior players departed Anfield this summer including Jordan Henderson, Van Dijk's predecessor as captain.

Pre-season results have been mixed, with a defensive midfielder yet to arrive after three failed bids for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

"I can definitely understand it [fans' negativity] in some ways but I'm not a very negative person," Van Dijk said.

"But obviously when a lot of players are leaving, when your captain is leaving, your vice-captain is leaving, and at the moment there are only two incomings.

"And the way we have been playing, in possession really good but defensively when you concede goals it's not as good, I can understand some people having doubts."

Liverpool have signed midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but they are the only two arrivals so far.

The departures of Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have not only left the Reds light on numbers but lacking in experience in the middle of the pitch.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have not featured since last season as they continue to recover from injuries while Cody Gakpo has been utilised in midfield in pre-season by Jurgen Klopp to counter the lack of players available.

The Netherlands defender Van Dijk, 32, said Liverpool's players would be determined to fight for trophies this season but acknowledged the size of the task.

He added: "It will be very tough if we look at the teams around us, but we want to be up there again, we want to be challenging again.

"We have to be confident, we should be confident and we should still be learning each and every day. There have been characters leaving, players who have played a big part in the success, but others have to step up.

"That's a nice challenge in my opinion. We should be excited. I'm very excited, so let's give it a go."

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 19:56

    Tough season ahead but clubs really can't afford to be buying more than 2 decent signings nowadays.

    Utd are prime example. Need 11 players but struggle to sell the dross and get conned for anyone they are linked with.

    Still support your team or go watch another sport.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 20:23

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Blame it on the Chelsea/Boehly effect. Boehly just paid whatever the selling team demanded and then ended up re-setting the entire market.
      Thank you very much Yank.

  • Comment posted by Fraser, today at 19:37

    Reserved, realistic yet optimistic. Virgil would be silly to be promising the earth. Sensible approach from the skipper. It's what happens on the pitch what counts

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 20:21

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Exactly, why go all rah-rah, best to be realistic but confident.

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 19:48

    When Boston HQ rescued the club from financial ruin and was shovelling money in to fatten them up they had a fantastic side after years in the wilderness.
    Now they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the PL so there can be no excuse. With the once-in-a-lifetime exception of Leicester back in 2016, we all know how it works.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 20:18

      eric replied:
      Looks like VD is already making excuses for a top ten finish

  • Comment posted by lee, today at 19:54

    Lets be honest here top 4 would be an achievement this season. Stingy owners couldn't care less

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:29

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Top four yes, but also have the ability to win the Europa League, don't discount that.

  • Comment posted by Some bloke on the internet, today at 19:51

    if we end the transfer window with only two in then we’re very light and inexperienced

    • Reply posted by Dips, today at 19:59

      Dips replied:
      Smallest squad in the prem, madness really.

  • Comment posted by Barry , today at 19:40

    Big season coming up for Klopp- could be his last or he could challenge for the league again- there won't be much in it. still need a couple in. we've not sold anyone that wasn't on their their way out, Hendo & fab were ineffective at times last season. Ox -Naby were unreliable - We've bought Dom & world cup winning Mac, who instantly improve the first 11. I still expect Salah to be top-scorer

  • Comment posted by Aintree LFC, today at 19:59

    FSG need to spend the money. Got away with it for years due to Klopp being such a good coach.

  • Comment posted by Toe_jam football, today at 19:30

    A real captain,no bs.

  • Comment posted by SantaClara, today at 20:16

    I agree it’s about other players stepping up but it’s also about some continuity. We need more experience in the squad and we can’t hide that. Loads of games coming up

    Attack is fine
    Right back - one more
    Maybe one more midfield player
    And a centre half back up

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:31

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Right back - one needed unless Bradley is ready to handle this role
      Midfielder - Absolutely need a DMF and ideally one multi position midfielder
      Centre Half - need a left sided CB who can be more reliable than Matip and Gomez.

  • Comment posted by Torrydee, today at 19:51

    Could be another tough season for Liverpool.
    You can't help players leaving if they don't want to be there but you have to replace them.
    The other side of that is they aren't in the Champions League so apart from losing revenue the players they try to sign may want to only okay for a CL team.
    It's a quandary.

    • Reply posted by Torrydee, today at 19:53

      Torrydee replied:
      Only play for a CL team.
      Not okay 😉

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 20:14

    Not a Liverpool fan but they have got a lot of firepower up top and finished last season strongly. No idea at all where they will finish but that squad has goals written all over it.

    • Reply posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 20:34

      New to Mossley Hill replied:
      True but some people don’t like facts on here mate, they love to right players and teams off before a ball is kicked

  • Comment posted by Fraser, today at 19:40

    I trust our management and back room staff who work with these players on a daily basis - there are a number of younger players there who could go on to be great and only they will know that- that's why they are paid the big bucks and will fall on their swords is they get it wrong

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 19:58

    I think a top 4 finish is the best they can expect in the PL. Domestic cups are the best bet of silverware. The latter obviously has a degree of good fortune eg play home or away.

  • Comment posted by MrDerpKhan, today at 20:24

    I know preseason shouldnt mean much, but still we conceded 13 goals in 5 games. We were making the same mistakes like we did last season defensively.

    • Reply posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 20:38

      New to Mossley Hill replied:
      Most of the goals were conceded when VVD and Konate were subbed

  • Comment posted by kopper, today at 20:29

    Why can't Liverpool just cheat like city?

    • Reply posted by Changing Times, today at 20:46

      Changing Times replied:
      Good shout.

      What I don't understand about Liverpool is why they don't go mental, spending beyond what is allowed, pay the first fine they'll get.. €60m.
      Carry on breaking FFP... Get banned by UEFA for two Years hire a firm of £20k p/day Lawyers, get off with it, then win a treble!

      All so easy: JUST DO IT 👍

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 19:36

    Lavia, another experienced dm and a cb still needed

    • Reply posted by Some bloke on the internet, today at 20:04

      Some bloke on the internet replied:
      spot on

  • Comment posted by Dr Truth, today at 20:31

    I'm still waiting to see this generational dynasty that their over-zealous fans used to bang on about...

    • Reply posted by taste the salt, today at 20:37

      taste the salt replied:
      Rent free 😘

  • Comment posted by bloodredsky, today at 19:58

    Henderson & Fabinho were brilliant for LFC. Nobody was much ‘Kop’ last season due to fatigue from season before. If both players were still with LFC we would be much better than last season apart from the unique Firmino & Milner. As i say, dreading this season.

  • Comment posted by AlwaysRed, today at 20:17

    Mixed results it says?

    What about big spending manu’s results ? 🤔

    Liverpool be well above them this season.

    A few incoming before August 31st

    Write the Reds off and see them storm back 👊

    • Reply posted by allmat, today at 20:26

      allmat replied:
      Isn't this meant to be about Liverpool? So why mention Manchester United? What has their signings have to do Liverpool. Worry about them not United's

  • Comment posted by PFD, today at 20:18

    No Bobby, Millie, Fab, Hendo, Ox and Naby. What on earth are Liverpool supporters going to do without so many over familiar nicknames? I suppose there's still Robbo and you have a Mac now.

    • Reply posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 20:32

      New to Mossley Hill replied:
      Ox and Naby were never fit so won’t be missed, Fab didn’t have a great season and needed replacing, Hendo and Milly will be missed because of their experience and Bobby will be missed because he’s Bobby
      Don’t worry about us, you’ve still got Mr Maguire, Mr Antony, Sir Bruno and Master Hojlund

