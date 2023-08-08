Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018

Virgil van Dijk says he can appreciate why there are "doubts" over Liverpool's prospects for the new season.

Six senior players departed Anfield this summer including Jordan Henderson, Van Dijk's predecessor as captain.

Pre-season results have been mixed, with a defensive midfielder yet to arrive after three failed bids for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

"I can definitely understand it [fans' negativity] in some ways but I'm not a very negative person," Van Dijk said.

"But obviously when a lot of players are leaving, when your captain is leaving, your vice-captain is leaving, and at the moment there are only two incomings.

"And the way we have been playing, in possession really good but defensively when you concede goals it's not as good, I can understand some people having doubts."

Liverpool have signed midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but they are the only two arrivals so far.

The departures of Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have not only left the Reds light on numbers but lacking in experience in the middle of the pitch.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have not featured since last season as they continue to recover from injuries while Cody Gakpo has been utilised in midfield in pre-season by Jurgen Klopp to counter the lack of players available.

The Netherlands defender Van Dijk, 32, said Liverpool's players would be determined to fight for trophies this season but acknowledged the size of the task.

He added: "It will be very tough if we look at the teams around us, but we want to be up there again, we want to be challenging again.

"We have to be confident, we should be confident and we should still be learning each and every day. There have been characters leaving, players who have played a big part in the success, but others have to step up.

"That's a nice challenge in my opinion. We should be excited. I'm very excited, so let's give it a go."