Lorne Bickley was Jersey Bulls' top scorer last season

Jersey Bulls progressed from the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup after beating Sittingbourne 2-0 in a replay.

The hosts edged a goalless first period in Kent before Lorne Bickley broke the deadlock on 50 minutes after Jay Giles' free-kick came back off the cross bar.

Bickley went close five minutes later before the referee overturned his decision to give the hosts a penalty after consulting with his assistant.

But Bickley made sure of the win with an excellent strike in stoppage time.

Last season's top scorer blasted home in the fifth additional minute to move the Bulls into the first qualifying round.

The two sides drew 0-0 in their first meeting on Saturday, with the islanders returning to Kent for the replay due to FA rules allowing mainland-based sides to opt out of travelling to Jersey should they draw their first meeting in England.

Jersey Bulls returned to the FA Cup this season after pulling out last year - they reached the third qualifying round in the 2021-22 season - their first-ever FA Cup campaign.