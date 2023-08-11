Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

David Raya came on at half-time in Brentford's Premier League Summer Series match against Fulham during their pre-season tour of the United States

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he expects goalkeeper David Raya to complete a move to Arsenal.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is reportedly set to join the Gunners on loan where he will provide competition for England keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Raya, who has one year left on his contract, joined Brentford when they were in the Championship in 2019 for a fee in the region of £3m.

He kept 11 Premier League clean sheets last season as the Bees finished ninth.

In July, Brentford boss Frank said it was an "open secret" the club would be willing to sell Raya and that they would want £40m for the Spaniard.

In a news conference on Friday he said: "I expect the deal will be completed with Arsenal. He's not here at the moment and won't be involved on Sunday."

The Bees open their Premier League campaign at home to Tottenham, who will be without Harry Kane after he agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich.

Reports suggest external-link that Raya will move to North London on loan, after signing an extension to his Brentford deal in order to protect his value, with the Gunners then having an option to buy him permanently for a pre-agreed fee.

The Bees signed Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiberg in June.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said earlier this month he "does not understand" why Arsenal would want to sign Raya because they have "the best English goalkeeper" in Ramsdale.

"He has been fantastic and I don't understand why [Mikel] Arteta would create this potential problem, because it could be a problem," Schmeichel said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You're now asking your goalkeeper to prove he's better than the other one, that means you now have to go out and do stuff - and you don't want that.

"It's the one position that you want to be steady. You're much better having a number one who thinks he's a number one and he plays the game for the team."

Raya would become Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer after Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber and England midfielder Declan Rice.