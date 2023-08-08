Liam Cooper: Leeds United captain out for two months with foot injury
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Leeds captain Liam Cooper will be out for up to eight weeks with a foot injury suffered during his team's 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.
The 31-year-old centre-back scored the opening goal at Elland Road, but was stretchered off after 53 minutes.
Cooper's injury has since been confirmed as a ruptured plantar fascia - the tendon which connects the heel bone to the toes.
Cooper made 18 appearances for Leeds last season, scoring one goal.
Crysencio Summerville, who scored a late equaliser against the Bluebirds, is also on the sidelines for up to three weeks with a groin strain.
Meanwhile, Leeds will be without defender Junior Firpo for at least another four weeks because of a torn knee ligament.