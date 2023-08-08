Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Liam Cooper scored the first goal of Leeds' 2023-24 season but was stretchered off the pitch shortly after

Leeds captain Liam Cooper will be out for up to eight weeks with a foot injury suffered during his team's 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

The 31-year-old centre-back scored the opening goal at Elland Road, but was stretchered off after 53 minutes.

Cooper's injury has since been confirmed as a ruptured plantar fascia - the tendon which connects the heel bone to the toes.

Cooper made 18 appearances for Leeds last season, scoring one goal.

Crysencio Summerville, who scored a late equaliser against the Bluebirds, is also on the sidelines for up to three weeks with a groin strain.

Meanwhile, Leeds will be without defender Junior Firpo for at least another four weeks because of a torn knee ligament.