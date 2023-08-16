Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood0Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0

Boreham Wood v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 12Fyfield
  • 5Bush
  • 16Owens
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 15Agbontohoma
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 7Whelan
  • 8Sagaf
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 21Appiah

Substitutes

  • 2Coxe
  • 6Stephens
  • 10Marsh
  • 13Abayomi
  • 17O'Neil

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simkin
  • 2Clarke
  • 4Osborne
  • 8Maycock
  • 27Craig
  • 6Morrison
  • 19Stearman
  • 12Mafuta
  • 11Warburton
  • 9Beck
  • 20Benn

Substitutes

  • 3Newton
  • 10Kelly
  • 14Stevens
  • 15Hall
  • 17Labadie
Referee:
Greg Rollason

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield330010649
2Barnet32108537
3Southend32017256
4Hartlepool32017526
5Ebbsfleet32014226
6Halifax32014316
7Boreham Wood31204225
8Altrincham31206515
9Solihull Moors31203215
10Wealdstone31203215
11Gateshead31117614
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Fylde311167-14
16Eastleigh30304403
17Oldham310267-13
18Rochdale310234-13
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
View full National League table

