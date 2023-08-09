Kevin comes from the Colombian town of Guarinocito, but has lived in Australia for the last seven years

When England face Colombia in their Women's World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, they will not just be facing opponents who possess an impressive blend of skill and physicality, youth and experience - they must also overcome the Colombian fans.

The loud, colourful masses supporting the South American nation have been one of the outstanding features at this World Cup. Their ear-splitting, goose bump-raising renditions of the national anthem have to be heard to be believed.

Some may have flown over from Bogota, but a large number were in Australia already, part of expatriate communities of Colombians found across the country.

"Many people think we all just travelled here to watch the World Cup, but there are lots who live here," Valentina Pena, sports broadcaster for W Radio Colombia, told BBC Sport.

"There is a trend in Colombia to go and work in Australia, to travel, to study English, many Colombians are doing that. So there are a lot all over Australia.

"And the thing is, we are not only so many, we are really loud - we are Latino people.

"Maybe for the Sydney games, people travelled from other cities.

"For Perth (for the match v Morocco), there is a big Colombian base there because it is much easier to get a work visa - the Australian government wants people to go to Perth.

"We saw lots of Colombians - I even found a high school friend I didn't know was there."

According to the latest census in 2021, external-link there are more than 38,000 Colombia-born people now permanently living in Australia, while more than 28,000 Colombians are in the country as students or on student visas. external-link

One of those Colombian expats is Kevin, who has lived in Brisbane for the past seven years.

After watching many of the World Cup games in his adopted hometown, he travelled overnight to Melbourne for his nation's 1-0 last-16 victory over Jamaica, which booked their first Women's World Cup quarter-final and a meeting with the Lionesses.

Kevin - named after Hollywood actor Kevin Costner as his mother was a big fan - told BBC Sport: "When we arrive we have a kind of student visa, a few people then work full-time in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane - we have a really big community of Colombians.

"Also there are Brazilians, Argentinians, Mexicans and they are supporting us, because we are Latin Americans, we are together."

'This is a watershed moment for Colombian football'

Colombian fans filled Melbourne with noise and colour before their World Cup last-16 win over Jamaica

The thousands of Colombian fans who have attended games have been treated to some of the best football played at the tournament, especially from teenage winger Linda Caicedo who has established herself as one of the most exciting talents on the world stage.

Colombia manager Nelson Abadia acknowledged the fans following the win over Jamaica, feeling many had been drawn in by the team's style of play.

"The positive impact [of the fans] is something the team takes with us on the pitch," he said. "It is a permanent collaboration.

"Colombia are interesting, this has captivated the fans. This is thanks to the way we play, we are quick and have craft."

Those fans witnessed one of the World Cup's most remarkable results in Colombia's 2-1 victory over two-time champions Germany in Sydney.

Manuela Vanegas' 97th-minute headed winner sparked wild celebrations in the stands, and highlighted the remarkable rise of women's football in Colombia.

They reached the finals of both the Under-17 World Cup and the Copa America Feminina in 2022, before this World Cup run in 2023.

Despite narrowly missing out on hosting this World Cup - Colombia's bid was beaten by Australia and New Zealand in the final round of voting - the country has embraced this team to the extent, Pena says, that the women's kit has sold out in Colombia.

The win over Germany "is going to be a key point, a before and after" in Colombian women's football, she said.

"For men's football in Colombia, we drew 1-1 against Germany in the 1990 World Cup, with a last-minute goal. And we celebrated a tie with Germany like winning the World Cup.

"Now actually getting to beat Germany, it was like the country was paralysed - everybody in Colombia could only talk about these girls.

"What they are doing here, it is going to change perspectives. Brands and companies are going to start getting more involved, which is the reality if women's football is to be as profitable as men's soccer."

'England won the lottery - so let's see what happens'

Colombia defender Daniella Arias celebrates with supporters at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium after they beat Jamaica

So Colombia have momentum on and off the field as they take on England, who will start as favourites at Stadium Australia on Saturday, despite their underwhelming last-16 showing against Nigeria.

When asked about the prospect of facing the Lionesses, supporter Kevin jokingly calls it "a nightmare".

But he added: "To play in that stage [quarter-finals] against the European champions, that will be tough.

"But they surprised us, because against Nigeria, they drew, they won in the lottery [on penalties]. So we can play, let's see what happens, let's do it."

Whatever happens against England, the Colombian supporters will bring noise, colour and pride to Australia's national 80,000-seater stadium.

"When they were singing the national anthem against Germany, the whole stadium, it was a noise I have never felt in my life," says Pena.

"I go to many men's team games in Colombia, I've never felt something like that.

"If they [the players] feel that energy, they will give their best on the pitch. They feel like the whole of Colombia is supporting them."