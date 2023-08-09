Close menu

Gary O'Neil: Wolves name former Bournemouth boss as Julen Lopetegui successor

From the section Wolves

Former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil has been announced as the new manager of Wolves, replacing Julen Lopetegui on a three-year deal.

Lopetegui's exit from Molineux was confirmed on Tuesday - just three days before the 2023-24 Premier League season begins.

O'Neil led Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish last season but was sacked on 19 June.

The 40-year-old is Wolves' fourth manager in just over two years.

His first assignment will come on Monday when Wolves travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Several candidates were considered as Lopetegui's replacement but O'Neil was the preferred option.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:14

    If Gary O Neil is the answer then what is the question

  • Comment posted by PUP, today at 15:13

  • Comment posted by Stormwolf, today at 15:12

    OK its over. time to get behind the team and the new Manager. hopefully he sees the value in the squad, can add and brings some steel. The players can now prove their worth - they have been playing with fight and skill in preseason, hopefully that confidence can carry on. hopefully injuries are kept to a minimum and points picked up routinely. the schedule doesnt help but lets use it

  • Comment posted by El Sid, today at 15:12

    Should have gone back for Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor double act. It wasn't broken before, so why fix it?

  • Comment posted by Madzangels, today at 15:12

    Getting sacked by BOURNEMOUTH - Only to get offered a BETTER job by WOLVES! YES GARY! Everyone has been rooting for you; The Universe delvers justiice. Wonderful news.

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 15:12

    This just looks like they’ve sacked a manager and brought in a new one simply because the new manager has lower expectations.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 15:11

    O'Neil did a good job to keep Bournemouth up last season - sacking him was harsh.

    I think he will surprise quite a few of the 'black country' doom mongers by doing well.

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 15:11

    Suggested edit for your headline: Wolves name Gary O'Neil as their manager to take them down to the Championship.

  • Comment posted by lindsay, today at 15:11

    A great appointment. He will do a top job

  • Comment posted by New Era, today at 15:10

    Good appointment, good luck Gary

  • Comment posted by Rob Down South, today at 15:10

    Wolves are copying Watford. Look where they are now.

  • Comment posted by jmdavfc, today at 15:10

    Sound appointment given the circumstances, but if Lopetegui and wolves were at a complete impasse, why wasn’t this resolved a month ago? Giving a manager 3 days of preseason when he could have easily had an entire month seems strange. Hope it doesn’t come back to haunt them.

  • Comment posted by Robioto, today at 15:09

    Getting relegated this year I think. Not becuase of O'Neil, but because the squad is just not good enough.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 15:09

    Got a far better squad than the one he had a Bournemouth so...

  • Comment posted by Dennis Mortimer the 2nd, today at 15:09

    The same thing happened to Villa a week before the season began when O'Neill walked out on us. We were then in decline for the next ten years! The managerial appointment smells of desperation and a relegation battle is to be expected. But they hate Villa with a passion so I hope they finish bottom! :)

    • Reply posted by Stewart, today at 15:12

      Stewart replied:
      Think they hate Baggies more

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 15:09

    No not that one.

  • Comment posted by Lurch, today at 15:09

    The king is dead, long live the king...

  • Comment posted by Parksey1972, today at 15:08

    Did a decent job at Bournemouth, kept them up when they looked certain to go down.

  • Comment posted by bigfellarocks, today at 15:08

    The club has been in downfall since Jeff shi took over the running of the club. I cannot believe it's taken until a few days before the season opener to sort it out. No preseason games for new manager and limited training time to integrate. It's time for shi to go

  • Comment posted by Owen A, today at 15:08

    Positive appointment. Good to see the rush to appoint foreigners has been stopped here. Give the man a chance, and support him.

