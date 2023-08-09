Close menu

Matt Turner: Nottingham Forest sign Arsenal goalkeeper on a four-year contract

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Matt Turner
Matt Turner has made 32 appearances for the USA

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of USA international goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal on a four-year contract.

Turner joined Arsenal from New England Revolution in the summer of 2022 but played back-up to number one Aaron Ramsdale.

The 29-year-old made seven appearances for the Gunners last season.

"It feels great to be here. It's a great challenge and a great step in my career," Turner said.

"When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now.

"The manager and the backroom staff, everything about the club has a little sparkle to it. It's felt right from the start and I'm happy it's got done."

Turner has established himself as the USA's number one and played throughout the recent Gold Cup campaign when they reached the semi-final stage.

However, with Arsenal linked with a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, he could have found his match time further reduced at Emirates Stadium.

He was an unused substitute as Arsenal beat Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Matt for his contribution to Arsenal and wish him and his family all the best in their new chapter.

"Matt is an international goalkeeper with the United States and is at a stage of his career when he needs to be playing regularly. He is leaving with our best wishes to join Nottingham Forest."

Turner is Forest's fourth permanent signing of the summer after Chris Wood, Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga.

Forest start their 2023-24 Premier League campaign at Arsenal on 12 August.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Paris St-Germain stopper Keylor Navas were on loan at the City Ground last season and shared duties between the sticks.

Both have returned to their parent clubs this summer, although Henderson is understood to remain a target for manager Steve Cooper.

Comments

Join the conversation

131 comments

  • Comment posted by duncancobbett, today at 11:18

    Very strange that Arsenal sold him to NFFC just before they play each other in 3 days time. Forest were facing the prospect of playing that game with a keeper with zero premier league experience.

    I think he could well end up putting in a MOTM performance against his old club on Saturday and costing them a couple of points!

    • Reply posted by Luke, today at 11:34

      Luke replied:
      Is Wayne Hennessey injured?

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 11:27

    Good signing. He’ll definitely get more playing time in his career now.

    Penny for Dean Henderson’s thoughts today.
    It’s all gone Pete Tong.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 12:04

      Pandemania replied:
      With Arsenal linked to Raya, this move makes sense. Henderson still not fully fit knowing forests' open wallet policy they may still buy another keeper but makes sense for Arsenal and Turner.

  • Comment posted by Swine Flu, today at 11:18

    He’s too old to be bench material, and too young to just take the money and accept the situation.

    Definitely the right move in my opinion.

    • Reply posted by Geordie Superhero-Whey-Aye-Man, today at 11:38

      Geordie Superhero-Whey-Aye-Man replied:
      Indeed, does suggest a good attitude and if he does 2-3 yrs at NFFC and does well but NFFC don't progress, still as a GK, has got a chance to get another pretty good deal somewhere of equivalent stature (I mean, 32 isn't that old for any top flight player these days, let alone a 'keeper).

  • Comment posted by GrammarFreak, today at 11:25

    Not sure that this is good news for Dean Henderson - who 90% of us fully expected to have signed by now, but these rumours about the injury won't go away. Had no idea who Turner was before past 2 weeks, but if he's been good enough for AFC, then good enough for Forest ! He's going to be kept very busy the first 8 games !!! Have you see Forest's opening fixtures ?!?!?

    • Reply posted by Devils Advocate, today at 15:27

      Devils Advocate replied:
      You've got yourself a good keeper. Always looked solid when he did play for us and was surprised he didnt get more game time. Seemed an all round likeable guy too.

  • Comment posted by Forgotten in North Wales, today at 13:39

    Seems a sound move for Forest , as Arsenal fan , sorry to see him go but at point in his life where he needs regular games . Off the field a real gentleman , suit the Forest ethos

  • Comment posted by TightyWhities, today at 13:30

    He is a good keep, wish him & his new club the best, it’s a club, I would like to see, stay in the PL.

  • Comment posted by FOYS, today at 11:14

    Good luck to him

  • Comment posted by Alby33, today at 13:20

    US been producing good keepers ever since "Escape to Victory"!

    • Reply posted by Salbor, today at 14:54

      Salbor replied:
      Think we've created a few 'Escape to Victory' reenactments already here at Forest!

  • Comment posted by Joseph, today at 13:05

    Not sure why Arsenal sold him just before they play forest at the weekend. Will be more of a challenge now if he starts. Good luck to him, he deserves to be a number as Martinez did now at Villa. As for Raya I’m sure Arteta has given him guaranteed playing time (champions league no.1?) otherwise the move seems a bit silly. Ramsdale has done a good job and will be hard to replace.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 14:52

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      I find the Raya signing an odd one. Not as good a “keeper” as Ramsdale but a better footballer, but £30M with 12months left? Matt wanted to go and all the best to him, but I’d have signed Butland or someone similar for free on a 12 month contract, then approached Raya in Jan.

  • Comment posted by leedsfanabroad, today at 11:26

    Oh dear, NFFC will have the USMT lunatics heading their way online. Good move though and can only assume Henderson will warm the bench at MUFC

    • Reply posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 12:17

      Ian Tyneside replied:
      "As an American" posts incoming

  • Comment posted by JdgOdg, today at 11:20

    Best of luck to him, at Arsenal he looked like he was growing in confidence and ability with every game

    • Reply posted by xraybaby, today at 11:36

      xraybaby replied:
      All 7 of them?

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 12:59

    I just hope this is a Tyler Adams sweetener because Forest are looking very light in midfield at the moment. Good keeper and by all accounts a very nice person to have around.

    • Reply posted by Wakey wakey, today at 17:47

      Wakey wakey replied:
      Dont want Tyler Adams. He's a foul magnet. We'll end up at the bottom of fair play rankings with him at Forest. I want someone who can play football within the rules. Shelvey before he became a prima dona with a massive chip on his shoulder would be better. Neither of them are good enough for Forest.

  • Comment posted by Top G, today at 14:21

    Hope forest do well this season, sad to see Elanga go but know he’ll get the opportunity to shine at Forest under cooper

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 12:36

    Wellcome Matt, Go Well!

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 12:51

    Will stop MUFC holding a gun to our head now over a sensible valuation for Henderson. COYR

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 11:14

    Is more reliable and calmer than henderson. Good solid buy

  • Comment posted by BoingBoingRich, today at 11:14

    If he turns out to be as good as one expects and the fee was fair, this will be a brilliant signing.

  • Comment posted by carbenated, today at 12:37

    Ramsdale has benefited from training with him no doubt but he does need regular playing time.

    • Reply posted by carbenated, today at 12:41

      carbenated replied:
      (the rest that disappeared)…..
      All the best to him, just not vs AFC.

  • Comment posted by sirianofmorley, today at 11:12

    Bad news for Henderson.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 11:23

    Do you still want Henderson?????

    • Reply posted by RedForest Bear, today at 13:00

      RedForest Bear replied:
      I don't but the club seemingly still do.

